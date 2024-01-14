













The funny thing is that the past showed us that no matter how much you celebrate your exclusives, they can stop being exclusive at any time and in the end you fought for nothing. With this in mind we decided to make this little top 5 with games that started as exclusive but in the end even appeared on your grandmother's rotary phone.

Exclusive video games that came out everywhere

Number 5 – Cuphead, one of the most recent non-exclusive exclusives

We start the countdown with one of the most recent 'exclusives'. At first the dear cuphead It came exclusively to PC and Xbox due to agreements with Microsoft. Just a year later, its Nintendo Switch version arrived, which is not strange because Microsoft and Nintendo seem to have a very good relationship.

Source: StudioMDHR

But oh surprise, another year later cuphead surprised us by making the leap towards PlayStation consoles. This was very surprising when knowing the rivalry between this console and Xbox. Oh well, Those of us who end up winning are the players who already have more options to enjoy this colorful but very complicated title.

Number 4 – Dead Rising

Back in the days of the Xbox 360, Capcom gave us a very fun and peculiar zombie title in the form of Dead Risingwhich was one of the exclusives on the Microsoft console for a time.

Like cuphead They surprised us with a port to a Nintendo console with Chop till you drop which came to the Wii and took full advantage of its motion controls.

Source: Capcom

That generation left PlayStation without the first Dead Rising, but just when the PS4 and Xbox One arrived, Capcom decided to remaster it. The same one that reached the consoles of the moment, with the exception of the Nintendo Switch. It even had a version for cell phones to celebrate 10 years of its launch.

Curiously, history did not repeat itself with Dead Rising 3, Well, this title remains one of the Xbox One exclusives. Will we ever see its port on play or a new Nintendo?

Number 3 – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Xbox has been very generous with its exclusives for years

One of the most beloved and iconic games based on Star Wars It began its life as one of the original Xbox exclusives. For several months only the owners of the Microsoft console witnessed the tragic and interesting story of Darth Revan. But a story this good can't stay in one place.

Shortly after its release on Xbox, KOTOR came to PC and in recent years It made its way to the Nintendo Switch and even the iPad with remastered versions that included all of its content.

Source: BioWare.

PlayStation was curiously left out of experiencing it all these years. In 2021 they announced an exclusive PS5 remake, but unfortunately everything indicates that it will be cancelled. It seems that fate does not want this game to reach Sony consoles.

Number 2.- Kingdom Hearts

Although we could focus on the first installment that came to PS2 and is now on many consoles, we think it is better to refer to the saga in general. After all, this series did have a solid reputation for the consoles where it came out. The first two numbered deliveries were exclusive Play 2 gamesbut the spin-offs had so many jumps that they can't be counted.

Source: Square Enix

The saga had games on Gameboy, Nintendo DS, PSP, cell phones, Nintendo Switch and even deigned to give Xbox a chance in 2019. Not to mention that there are already collections of all their games available on the consoles of the moment. If that's not cross-platform, we don't know what is.

Number 1 – Resident Evil 4

With so many ports and remasters and HD versions, you probably forgot that Resident Evil 4 began life as one of the Nintendo Gamecube exclusives when it was first released in 2005.

The first new versions it had were those for PS2 and Wii that already had the beloved Separate Ways starring Ada. But that was just the beginning of world domination. Resident Evil 4.

Source: Capcom

Now you can find it on PC, cell phone, iPad, the extinct Zeebo, new generation consoles and even virtual reality viewers. As if that were not enough, in 2023 we will receive its remake, which if we are not careful will become the new king of ports. If he has already turned his attention to the iPhone, we can't imagine where else he will go. You may even have your Nintendo Switch Cloud Version.

If these games taught us anything, it's that exclusives can be very unpredictable and it's best not to fight over them. What did you think of our top? What other exclusives do you know that were made multiplatform? Tell us in the comments!

