Why Do We Collect Information on Top Essay Writing Services?

Most modern students know how difficult it is to craft academic assignments. They spend a lot of time dealing with tricky requirements and meeting deadlines. But such tasks are almost impossible if you are a freshman without writing experience. That is why students tend to find a top essay writing service to delegate papers. But what criteria should be considered, and what is important for customers? Is it necessary to focus on companies’ promises, or is there a list of important criteria for students? Our GlobalHack.org team wants to unmask unscrupulous writing services. That is why we scan each essay website and consider many parameters to tell you the truth.

Five Things We Pay Attention to When Evaluating Service

When young students first want to order an essay or other assignment, they face dilemmas. What parameters should you pay attention to? What is important for a modern academic company, and how to avoid pitfalls? As professionals, we have identified the five most important criteria we use in each company’s analysis.

Online Reputation

What do people say about companies on the Internet? How do people feel about the quality of the papers they receive? Were writers or support agents polite to them? While analyzing any website that writes essays, you cannot ignore web reputation. That is why we rely on dozens of popular review aggregators and forums. We must understand what people say about the companies we are interested in. For example, plagiarism, late delivery, rude support agents, unclear refund policy, and other aspects are very important. Reading people’s reviews, we understand what we should pay attention to when testing each writing service. Every comment on SiteJabber, TrustPilot, or Reddit is extremely important to us. User reviews allow us to understand what we can count on and what aspects should be checked first.

Types of Services

You cannot reach a verdict without analyzing the writing services offered. That is why we analyze in detail the options offered by companies. All top rated essay writing services must provide a variety of services. As a rule, our company thoroughly studies all options before placing a test order. For example, an honest essay writing website should offer students a raw draft, a 1-page summary, a plagiarism report, or other options. The assignment type is also important in forming the final verdict. What papers can the company provide to young people? Can users count on editing or proofreading services? As you can see, we meticulously analyze academic websites to identify all available options.

Customer Support

Any customer may need help or advice from company representatives. For example, let’s say you’re looking for professional essay writing services. What if you didn’t understand placing an order or had never encountered the bidding system? How can you contact each essay writing company? Reliable academic services provide a hotline, online chat, and email. Sometimes students can also contact company representatives via social media accounts like Facebook, Viber, or WhatsApp. Our team tests all options and issues a verdict after analyzing the quality of services. In addition, we try to understand how professional support agents are and whether they quickly answer students’ questions.

Ordering Process

Suppose you are looking for a top essay writing service. Surely you want to know how to order your paper and what steps to take. We understand that registering or choosing paper options may not be obvious. That is why we analyze the process of creating an account, choosing papers, and extra options. It is also important for us to understand what payment methods companies offer and whether split payments can be counted on. In other words, we act like surgeons looking for microparticles during surgery.

Paper Quality

Surely you expected to see this section here. No one makes a verdict without ordering test paper samples! Every top rated essay writing service must guarantee students high-quality papers. We analyze how quickly we received the order, whether the writer followed the instructions and whether all requirements were met. It is also important for us to understand how open the company is for revisions or refunds if the quality of papers does not meet the stated standards. That is why we carefully test every top paper writing service and describe our emotions as academic experts. You are unlikely to miss important facts if you read our reviews.

The List Of 5 Best Reliable Essay Writing Services

Sometimes students don’t have time to look for reliable companies. Young people want to hear names, not aspects worth paying attention to. But where to find professional essay writing services, and which companies won’t let young people down? We understand that students don’t have time for a lengthy analysis of hundreds of websites. That is why we have compiled the top five companies worth your attention.

SpeedyPaper.com – Professional Paper Experts for Each Student

Summary

Let’s start with the undisputed leader of the academic market. SpeedyPaper is a famous writing service owned by A Speedy Company LLC. This company has existed for a long time and was able to gather an army of fans not only in the US but also in Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. This essay writing site offers admission essays, research papers, lab reports, argumentative essays, and other assignments. The minimum deadline is only six hours, so you can quickly solve your academic problems. The price per page starts at $9, which is pretty reasonable.

As a student, you can look forward to dozens of assignments and extra services like plagiarism reports, progressive delivery, abstract page, or Grammarly report. Another nice aspect is the support agents ready to answer your questions via hotline, online chat, or email. These guys are quite friendly and directly answer all questions, which is very important in case of force majeure. The company aims to ensure that all customers feel safe.

As experts, we couldn’t pass by and test this top rated essay writing service. However, the company is attentive to basic orders and follows all instructions. Moreover, writers are extremely attentive to wording, grammar, and spelling. That is why you will surely get the polished paper.

Advantages

The support team is always online;

superb paper quality;

good paper prices;

timely delivery;

plagiarism-free assignments.

EssayMarket.net – Top Quality for Everyone

Summary

You may have heard of this company before. Essay Market is a top essay writing service. Services start at $11 per page and have a minimum deadline of six hours. The company offers dozens of papers and extra options for all English-speaking students. In addition, you can count on additional options. Just add instructions and indicate all aspects that are important to you. This company will not let you down. Surely you can’t wait to find out how reliable this company is.

We have tested the services provided by this website and can recommend Essay Market to you. These guys are very attentive to instructions and are always open to dialogue. In addition, the company has a clear refund and revision policy. There is no reason to doubt that all deadlines will be met. The company also guarantees quick communication and solutions to possible problems with the writer. As you see, this is a good writing service that is a haven for those needing academic help.

Advantages

Affordable prices;

fast support agents;

top paper quality;

clear revision policy.

Essaypro.com – When Your Deadline Matters

Summary

Essaypro.com is another well-known essay writing website worth your attention. This company offers dozens of academic papers like admission essays, research papers, lab reports, and article reviews. Many students will be happy to know that prices start at 10.8 per page and the minimum deadline is six hours. In addition, the company offers extra options for those who want polished assignments. We also learned that this company has an impeccable online reputation. People love Essaypro, and these are not empty words.

Another advantage of the company is professional writers. You can count on academic experts who are knowledgeable in many scientific fields. These guys are always ready to follow your instructions and keep you up to date with updates. Another advantage of the company is a transparent refund & revision policy. Essaypro describes the conditions for all students very honestly. That is why you should not worry about possible pitfalls.

As academic experts, we spent a lot of time analyzing this company. That is why we can say with a clear conscience that this is a reliable company. Writers respect deadlines and are very careful when it comes to ordering details. In addition, we liked that support agents respond quickly and are ready for non-standard actions if you ask them for anything. In other words, Essaypro is worth your attention.

Advantages

Generous discounts;

top-level paper quality;

pro paper experts;

simple ordering procedure.

Paperhelp.org – Low Price Level for Modern Students

Summary

When it comes to reliable companies, Paperhelp is always at the forefront. This company has existed for more than fourteen years and enjoys universal respect in the academic environment. By the way, the owner of the website is CoreForce Ltd. You will be glad to know that prices start at $10 per page. In addition, experts are ready to craft your paper in three hours! Another plus is the dozens of assignments you can order if you choose this website.

But let’s discuss other benefits that you should know. First, the company has an impeccable online reputation and a clear revision policy. Support agents are always online and ready to help you solve any problem related to your orders. These guys are attentive to details and ready to give non-standard answers if required. In other words, this company is unlike a typical writing service that wants to make money at any cost.

We also like how this company conducts a recruiting policy. Paperhelp only hires qualified experts with Masters’ and Ph.D. degrees. Moreover, writers must undergo several rigorous screening steps before being accepted for commissions. This approach allows us to provide unprecedentedly high quality for all customers. That is why you are unlikely to risk if you order something from this top essay writing service. Just check this website!

Advantages

Superb paper quality;

easy-to-use mobile app;

clear referral program;

honest refunds.

Papercoach.net – Totally Good Experts & Affordable Prices

Summary

Here is another company that is ready to ensure the creation of top papers non-stop. Papercoach is a famous website with a seven-year history. The company is aimed at the English-speaking market and provides dozens of papers and reasonable prices. The pricing policy will appeal to all students, as the cost of one page starts at $7.99. In addition, the company is ready to handle most papers in six hours. As you can see, this is the best site for essay writing. In addition, Papercoach offers dozens of extra services like a plagiarism report or an abstract page.

As experts, we know how important it is for students to have quality assurance and a clear revision policy. Fortunately, this company provides transparent conditions for ordering papers and guarantees all necessary amendments. You can also count on refunds if something goes wrong. In addition, Papercoach is against plagiarism and always writes original assignments from scratch. Therefore, it is unlikely that your professor will have complaints against you regarding plagiarism.

Advantages

Undisputed online reputation;

excellent paper quality;

simple revision procedure;

on-time delivery.

FAQ

Are Essay Writing Services Safe?

Not all writing services are safe, and you should be aware of this. However, don’t think that you can’t find trusted websites. Check out our top lists, and you can quickly choose a safe writing service.

Are Essay Writing Services Legit?

The academic market is filled with fake companies without licenses or official offices. But you shouldn’t despair. If you check our site, you will certainly find companies with licenses and permissions to conduct academic activities. But first, you need to check the lists of top companies.

How To Avoid A Scam?

There is nothing difficult about avoiding scam companies. You just need to follow the basic safety rules and not take risks. Check out the criteria we use to identify honest writing services. We also recommend that you read our reviews to understand which websites are reliable. Such a strategy will allow you to count on the desired result.

Will I Get Caught If I Buy an Essay?

There is no reason to worry about your anonymity. Writing services are unlikely to look up your parents or professors to give them the details of your order. Nothing will happen if you don’t tell anyone about delegating assignments.

How to Find the Best Essay Writing Service Reviews?

Read more reviews on GlobalHack and analyze all the companies we mention. As a rule, we always analyze services, guarantees, reputation, and other aspects in detail. That is why our reviews are honest and comprehensive.

Final Words

As you can see, the modern academic process is entirely based on writing papers. That is why students should find at least one top essay writer to delegate assignments. What if you don’t know how to craft any paper? Then you need the help of a professional who will allow you to learn more and not worry about grades. Our experts understand the needs of modern students and try to keep up with the times. That is why we have created all these reviews and tried to analyze each writing service so that you can find out the truth. Thanks to our searches, you can find reliable websites and order papers without fear of negative consequences.