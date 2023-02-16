It’s time to shop again. Choose an electric car with a lease budget of 900 euros!

In this video, the lease budget has been stretched a bit again. In the previous videos we had a Top 5 electric cars with a lease budget of €600 and a Top 5 electric cars with a lease budget of €750 for you.

With a budget of 900 euros, there is much more to choose from in the field of an electric car, that should be clear. This range includes various EVs that you encounter almost daily in Dutch traffic. Of course we won’t reveal which ones these are, check out the video!

Mobility Service is Autoblog’s partner in business (electric) leasing. More information about Mobility Service can be found on their websitebusinesselectricleases.nl

This article Top 5 electric cars with a lease budget of € 900 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Top #electric #cars #lease #budget