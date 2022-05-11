Well yes, the desserts, during a regimen calorie restriction aimed at losing a few pounds, it is no longer a taboo, as long as it is chosen with intelligence. Marie Antoinentteknown for her wasp waist, she couldn’t give it up, she started the day with a nice slice of cake accompanied by tea or coffee, or a hot chocolate. The queen of France recovered the excess of complex carbohydrates in subsequent meals, preferring soups and lean meats.

This lifestyle has even inspired a well-known English nutritionist, Mabel Bladeswho created “Marie Antoinentte’s diet“And that also Michele Carruba, director of the study center on obesity in Italy, said he was not a hoax, but a style of eating very close to the Mediterranean diet. But let’s come to us, and see what are the top 5 sweets you can eat when on a diet.

Here are the Top 5 desserts you can eat when you are on a diet

1) Chocolate. Yes, he, the sultan of all the goodies on the market and in pastry is granted. In particular dark chocolate, suitable for both greedy and fine palates, not only is it allowed to introduce it in desserts that you can eat when you are on a diet, but it is a real panacea for your health and now I will tell you why, or rather, the many whys.

First of all, it is one of the best sources of antioxidants which you can find among the various foods, since it is rich in polyphenols, flavanols and catechins and improves health and reduces the risk of heart disease. A 100 gram dark chocolate bar with 70–85% cocoa contains:

•11 grams of fiber;

• 67% of the nutritional requirement for iron;

• 58% of the nutritional requirement for magnesium;

• 89% of the nutritional requirement for copper;

• 98% of the nutritional requirement for manganese .

To make matters worse it is rich in potassium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium.

Of course this doesn’t mean you can indulge in binges of dark chocolate every day, but that you can consume it in moderation to checkmate that desire for sweet that emerges more resolutely than ever during restrictive diets.

As for the fat, Dark chocolate is rich in oleic acid (a heart-healthy fat that is also found in olive oil), stearic acid, and palmitic acid.

2) Cappuccino and croissant. That is the most popular Italian breakfast, consumed at the bar or not with company, the morning cuddle that allows you to face the day with more serenity and desire to do. If every now and then, during the diet, you want to give it to yourself, know that it is possible to do it, just follow a few small tricks.

First of all, if you don’t want to accompany the croissant with cappuccino, you can choose a coffee or tea, strictly sweetened with a calorie-free sweetener. You will find a lot of them on the market, of natural origin and even already divided into comfortable sachets that you can put in your handbag to go to breakfast at the bar as happy as few others.

The advice of tea and coffee instead of cappuccino is due to the fact that these drinks, if sweetened with intelligence, are practically free of calories, and if that’s not enough coffee increases concentration and energy levels, thanks to the caffeine that stimulates the central nervous system. Not only that, there are other reasons that may interest you and they are:

•It increases the basal metabolic rate, that is, it helps to consume more energy.

• Improve physical performance;

• Reduces the risk of diabetes 2, cancer and cardiovascular disease;

• Prevents Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s;

• Protects the liver and brain;

Improves the mood;

Tea also has benefits on our health: rich in antioxidants, tea, especially green tea, reduces blood pressure and cholesterol, decreases the risk of stroke, prevents certain cancers (for example of the colon). It also aids digestion and strengthens the teeth.

But if you don’t want to give up the classic cappuccino with cornetto, you can request a cappuccino with skimmed and sweetened milk with your sachet based on calorie-free and natural ingredients, in order to reduce the calorie intake. Of course I suggest you choose a light croissant, stuffed with jam, sometimes you can also treat yourself to a croissant with cream, if you make the right combinations.

3) The pudding. Would you have ever thought that in the top 5 desserts to eat when you are on a diet there would be pudding, the sweet of childhood, with its characteristic soft and creamy texture, which could become the ideal snack for those on a diet, to indulge a moment of relaxation that relaxes the body and satisfies the palate?

The secret to being able to eat it without guilt or thinking (wrongly) that you have screwed up all the efforts made up to now (always wrongly) is to prepare it at home. If you are a woman who works and has little time, you can buy the preparations you find on the market, replace the sugar with a zero-calorie sweetener and if you want to cut your calorie intake even more you can choose a vegetable milk (there are excellent ones in trade), as long as you choose sugar-free ones, which are equally good.

4) The sorbets. Summer is coming and there is a great desire for ice cream. Why give it up, maybe on an evening with friends where you decide to take a walk in time and you don’t want to be the only one who will be there watching them enjoy their fresh and creamy ice cream? The first thing to do is to divert everyone to an artisan ice cream parlor, the second is to opt for a fruit sorbet.

In fact, compared to traditional ice cream, fruit sorbet lacks the fat part usually given by milk, egg, cream. Just to give you some indication of how many calories you will cut by choosing a sorbet, the latter, per 100 grams contains from 130 to 180 calories, while an ice cream with milk, eggs, cream, let’s say basic, contains from 250 upwards.

Of course it will be better if you choose the cup: you will taste it better, you will refresh yourself and you will be sure not to have exceeded in quantity.

5) Homemade cakes and biscuits. In our top 5 desserts you can eat when you are on a diet, homemade desserts could not be missing, those that scent the whole kitchen, and that await us as soon as we get up, putting us in a good mood. Maybe it will take a little longer to make them at home but to make it more fun you can invite your friends for help in the kitchen, or if you have children, you can invent fun games by keeping them busy and at the same time cooking a tasty food. that will not harm your waistline.

Why are homemade desserts allowed? For the simple reason that you will be the one to decide with the ingredients, to regulate yourself with the sugar if not even to replace it completely, to evaluate which flours to use and so on.

For example, you can replace milk with fruit juice, butter with seed oil (with a more neutral flavor than olive oil), Stevia instead of sugar or make a part of sugar one of Stevia, or honey, Stevia and sugar and to make them more greedy, add a few drops of chocolate. To perfume them you can choose the grated rind of oranges (which go very well with chocolate) or lemon. If you are lucky enough to be able to retrieve some collected directly from the tree, where even the leaves smell, you will get fragrant and very inviting cakes and biscuits.

Of course these are indications that must be taken individually and not to be applied all together, during the day, also because, not only does the goal of weight loss be compromised, but exceeding in sweeteners can lead to unwanted side effects such as the urgent need to go continuously. in the bathroom.

It goes without saying that these are some tips that can help you to better deal with the restrictive diet, without the need to demonize sweets, which are always part of our food pyramid.. The secret is to know how to choose, both quantity and quality. For example, prefer a well-made dark chocolate, a bar or café that offers quality coffee or tea and artisan baked goods. Not only will this not make you fat, it will bring many benefits to your health.

It is important to underline that the purpose of this article is purely informative and that it does not intend to replace the esteemed specialists in the sector who have dedicated and dedicate years of their life to be able to treat us better. If you are going on a diet, feel free to talk to your trusted doctor who will be able to guide you towards a nutrition specialist who will be right for you..