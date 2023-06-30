













Top 5 Dark Fantasy Anime Series and Where to Watch Them







Dark fantasy is unique in that it shows an action-packed setting but regularly suggests more violence. (on various levels) than a shonen.

Let us remember that the genres are only structures that help us to delimit the series in order to have a classification order, however, there are no solid rules regarding story structures or narratives in general.

However, the vision of dark fantasy is often accompanied by a mostly medieval environment which in turn allows a better structure of a magical-wonderful fantasy.

I selected the five series that pose a medieval dark fantasy in anime installments in a fascinating way. I will tell you about them below.

Source: Netflix

These are the best dark fantasy anime series

Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin – A medieval curse and a terrifying political structure

Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin came from the hand of Hajime Isayama to be consummated as one of the classic works of anime, although we will only see that confirmed over the years.

The latest installment of his anime is in charge of Studios MAPPA and will arrive at the end of 2023, It should be noted that the manga delivery has already ended.

The dark fantasy installment begins by setting itself in a kind of medieval citadel that is attacked by titans that eat the population.

Because of this, the city-nation is walled in, and has a strict system of soldiers who carry out expeditions to the outside world and also take care of the interior of the nation.

The most aggressive mysteries and dangers will begin to emerge when the wall is breached. that protects the citadel, after this, a cast of young people will emerge to seek answers.

All the chapters of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin They are available on Crunchyroll.

Claymore – Women, swords and a terrible political secret

claymore is a manga work written and illustrated by Norihiro Yagi. It also got its anime adaptation by MadHouse.

It is set in a dark fantasy world in which there are monsters that camouflage themselves with humansIn this way they manage to kill them easily.

Because of that there is an association of women controlled by a masculine system that carries out tasks of eradicating monsters for a fair price.

However, the women are feared, as in order for them to be able to fight the monsters, they were forced to merge with them. So they are half monsters and half women.

Source: Madhouse

However, the generation of women that stars in the story begins to notice strange details that the organization hides. Eventually they will investigate and they will oppose the domination they exercised over them. They will also discover a great truth.

However, It is necessary to comment that the anime adaptation is unfinished. Although currently, a reissue of the manga is available on MangaPlus. The last published chapter is 28.

The 26 chapters of claymore They are available on Crunchyroll.

Berserking is a manga work written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura. who passed away leaving the manga work unfinished.

Despite this, it was announced that thanks to his notes and the ideas he told one of his closest friends and editors, we can expect the return of the manga.

Berserking is an iconic dark fantasy installmentbecause it has different creepy overtones ranging from psychological to social aspects that are backbone by a stunning medieval fantasy violent on different levels.

Berserking it has a very tragic story that it manages to sustain with surprising strength.

Goblin Slayer – Is there good and evil? The humanization of a hero

The second season of goblin slayer is at the door so we are nothing away from seeing one of the favorite hunters return.

The anime series was adapted by Lidenfilms and Studios White Fox into the productions of its first season and the movie.

At first the world of goblin slayer looks like an isekai installmentis set in a world of kingdoms in which there are multiple dangers ranging from dragons to goblins.

The latter seem an insignificant threat, however, goblin slayer Being a high ranked hunter and having suffered a terrible attack from a horde of goblins, he knows what kind of enemies he is up against.

goblin slayer It is a very raw delivery that invites you to perceive in an oscillating empathy in different graduations.

Besides, its protagonist, who will seem flat at first, will have an interesting development.

All thirteen episodes and the movie are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

bastard!! – Excesses and life

bastard!! is a manga series dating from 1992, had an anime adaptation in the same year. However, it got a remake in 2022 that consisted of 24 chapters.

bastard!! is a dark fantasy anime series that is made up of mostly adult content. Although the same could be said of the previous ones, I consider that this particular series carries a different weight.

It follows the story of a powerful self-centered wizard who was sealed away long ago, however, in a time of great need, a priest will have to turn to him to help him face greater danger.

The magician will partially give in and will have to face a dark danger.

The 24 chapters of bastard!! are available on Netflix.

We recommend: Netflix will premiere the second season of Baki Hanma and Bastard and we will tell you everything that comes in July 2023

Who can see the dark fantasy?

Source: White Fox

The genres have no limits in terms of quality. A work is good for what it is and proposes, from this perspective, age restrictions will only go according to the different perspectives on life and the sensitivities that they entail for each of us.

Definitely though, dark fantasy tends to be rife with violence, sexual, psychological, and visceral physical, to name a few. So, from my perspective, it’s not a consumer genre for any age.

However, the proposals that we discuss are full of action and will surely leave you thinking a lot about political issues and the nature of the “just and good”. I hope you enjoy them, now you know where you can see them.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)