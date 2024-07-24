These video games, despite their low price, have excellent quality and can save you from boredom this holiday.

We’re already on vacation and life’s expenses surely leave you short of money, right? No problem my friend, here we will show you 5 very good indie video games that won’t empty your wallet and will give you hours of fun.

All of these titles are available on virtually all consoles, and we’ll show you their price and the consoles they can be played on later.

Very cheap video games to enjoy on vacation

5 – Stardew Valley

To be honest, it’s quite surprising that this title is on a list of cheap video games, because it is a masterpiece. Stardew Valley It is an indie simulation video game, where we will start from scratch until we turn the field into a cozy farm, all this added to exploration, construction, fishing, friends, enemies, social or economic relationships with nearby villages and many other things.

Without a doubt, this title is one of those that you should play someday if you like video games like Minecraft, Terraria and farming for hours listening to music, as the game has an exquisite soundtrack and 2D graphics, full of life, peace and love.

Stardew Valley is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, MacOs, Android and iOS. It costs around $150 MXN, a bargain for the excellent game that it is.

4 – Party Hard

If you are one of those players who commit genocides in GTA or completely destroy Minecraft villages, this video game is for you. Party Hard is one of those complicated 2D video games, where our only goal is to kill each and every person at a party without being discovered. Disguises, smoke bombs, traps, poison, phone calls and more are just some of the many tools to complete the massacre.

The game is available for Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Android, iOS, Mac and Nintendo Switch. Its price is around $125 MXN.

Likewise, the sequel to this game has been available for a few years now, but it exceeds the limit of $200 pesos ($227 MXN), however we believe it is worth it, as it brings more accessories, weapons, levels, game modes and improved 2D-style graphics with 3D touches.

3 – 60 Parsecs

Have you ever been stranded on a spaceship with a group of astronauts and the few supplies you were able to grab in a minute before your base exploded? No? Well, there’s always a first time and with this video game you’ll be able to experience it.

60 Parsecs is a decision-making game with a lot of fun replayability, as it has many different endings depending on the actions you take, such as rationing the food and water needed for the crew, earning the respect of your companions, trusting in the adversities of outer space, investing in upgrades, sending explorers at the risk of death, and many more factors.

The game and story will be based on the tools, supplies, and crew you choose to bring with you in the first 60 parsecs of the game, which will shape the events that occur to make life difficult for your team or test your morale in the face of the misfortune and selfishness necessary to survive in outer space.

Throughout the game we will be told the events through entries in our character’s diary, within these we can find things from very deep and tragic stories of the immense space or even that one of the crew members hates you and wants to kill you, the survival or death of your team depends completely on you, so you have to be clever and solve the adversities like a great leader.

There is also another game in the series, called 60 seconds (the first one that came out), in this one we will have to survive in a bunker during a nuclear apocalypse. Although, if you had to choose one, we recommend 60 parsecs, because we believe it has a better story, better mechanics and more variety in terms of decisions, however, both are excellent video games to play.

Both are available on Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Android, iOS, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. Both games are priced at around $120 MXN each.

2 – Slime Rancher

If you’re already tired of so many 2D video games, we bring you a three-dimensional title, in Slime Rancher We will control Beatrix, a cheerful rancher looking to explore the distant prairie, an ancient land never before visited where the most interesting slimes live. During your journey you will be able to expand your ranch with the different creatures that you will find the further you explore the prairie.

Slimes have different personalities, diets, tastes, breeding methods, and many species and colors. You can do many things with them, such as combining them with other sticky creatures, giving them toys, decorations for their pens, but most importantly: feeding them to get “plortz,” valuable crystals that they release after eating and whose value on the market varies depending on the species.

This indie game is available for Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.

The sequel to this game, Slime Rancher 2, was recently released, but again it exceeds the $200 pesos ($250 MXN) limit, however we think it is well worth it.

1 – Coromon

It’s a fact that in recent years Pokémon has lost much of the essence it once had in its first video games, and fans miss those good times with complex stories, pixel art, mysteries, creatures designed with love and genuine innovation; and that’s exactly what Coromon is, an experience inspired by the Pokémon saga that seeks to redeem the saga, with its own creatures, a completely new and deep story, innovative mechanics and multiple logical features that should exist in the original video games of the pocket monsters. Why does learning a new movement cause the poor creature’s memory to be erased!? Well, that doesn’t happen in Coromon…

We would love to tell you more, but it will certainly be better for you to see it with your own eyes and try it with your own hands when you buy it, which is not difficult, since it costs $227 MXN, which although it exceeds the limit, believe me that those $27 pesos are worth it. The game is only available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Mac and Windows.

Tell us, which of these video games did you like the most? Will you buy any of them? Tell us that and if you would like to discover more indie games through the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.