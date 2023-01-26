Let’s go shopping! With a lease budget of 600 euros per month.

What can you choose nowadays with a lease budget of 600 euros per month? Cars are becoming more and more expensive, so you also see the options limited. Fortunately, it’s not that dramatic. After all, the range of new electric cars is also growing, even in the lower segments.

Because for 600 euros per month you should indeed look for it in the lower segment. The A-segment car is slowly dying, but there is still plenty to be found in the B or C-segment. In this video with Mobility Service, we go shopping with a lease budget of 600 euros per month, which then leads to a top 5.

Our top 5 consists of cars from well-known brands such as Peugeot or Fiat, but a newer car brand such as MG is also included in the list. We tell you why we chose these 5 and may help you in your choice if you can choose a car yourself with a budget of a maximum of six meiers.

Mobility Service is Autoblog's partner in business (electric) leasing.

