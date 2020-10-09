If you want to buy a car by upgrading from a two wheeler or are planning to change the old car and get a new car in a lower budget, then many new cars are going to come in the market for you. There are 5 such cars to be launched in 2021, which will cost less than or around 5 lakhs. The special thing is that these cars models also include micro SUVs.

motherRuti Suzuki Alto (New Generation)

India’s top car company Maruti Suzuki is in the forefront of small cars segment and it is going to bring its entry level car Alto to the new generation market soon to keep its grip. Alto sells the most in low budget cars and in 2021 Maruti Suzuki Alto will bring a new model of car. Alto can be made on the HEARTECT platform. The new model may have features like touchscreen with smartphone connectivity. The price of the car can be between 3.50 lakh to 5 lakh

Bye HBX

Tata, one of the country’s top car companies, is also about to launch another small car next year. Tata’s car is named Tata HBX and will be a micro SUV car. Customers trust in Tata’s cars and the company has also showcased this car at the 2020 Auto Expo. This entry-level micro SUV will be launched in 2021 and the car will be based on the ALFA modular platform. The price of the car will be between 4 to 6 lakhs.

Reno Kiger

French car company Reno also wants to build its brand in the small cars segment in India. Renault’s Tribe has made its mark in the lowest range 7 seater cars. Renault is about to launch the new car Kiger now in the affordable cars segment. The Kiger sub compact SUV to be launched in 2021. The car will be built on the low-cost Renault-Nissan Alliance CMF-A modular platform. This car will take on the Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. The price of the car will start from 6 lakhs.

Nissan Magnite

Among small cars, the Japanese company Nissan is also going to launch a car named Magnite. This car will also be a small SUV ie all compact SUV. This car will be produced on the Reno Tribar and Kiger platforms. The price of Nissan Magnite will start from 5.25 lakhs and due to its price it can be quite popular in its segment.

Hyundai AX

In view of the growing market for cars in India, Korean company Hyundai also does not want to lag behind in the small car segment. Hyundai may launch a micro SUV next year called AX. This car can be a base on Centro’s platform. The car will be competed with Tata’s HBX and Nissan’s Magnite. The price of this car can be between 4 to 6 lakhs.