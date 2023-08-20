













That’s why today we bring you this Top 5 with the cancellations that hurt us more than Silent Hills. So grab your tissues because you’re bound to cry at the end of this video with all the potential they wasted.

The cancellations that hurt us more than Silent Hills

Number 5 – Mega Man Legends 3, one of those cancellations that still hurts us

If you think there is nothing more frustrating than game cancellations at the hands of two talented creators, then you are wrong. Imagine that the closing of a trilogy is canceled and you will no longer know what happened to your favorite characters.

That was precisely what happened to the fans of Mega Man Legends when Capcom announced that the third part was cancelled. Now only Keji Inafune knows the fate of this version of the blue bomber.

Source: Capcom

This third installment was going to reach the Nintendo 3DS from 2010. But just when hope and excitement were at their highest, the creator of Mega Man decided to leave Capcom.. Although the company promised that they will continue their development without him, it was all a lie. Now we only see Mega Man Legends 3 in top five like this.

Number 4 – Star Wars Battlefront 3

I’m sure there are those who say ‘oh wow, at what point did they cancel Battlefront 3?’ but we mean the one that was going to continue the saga before the 2015 reboot. Pandemic was already ready to give us one of its most ambitious games to date. Where you could switch from air to ground combat without any brakes.

Source: Pandemic

It would also let us enjoy many of the most beloved battlefields of the galactic saga. But the god of video games did not want it to be that way and it became one of the most painful cancellations. Of course, later we had the new installments made by EA, but they did not capture the same magic of the first ones and they also came with their microtransactions. For this and much more, we continue to cry for you, Star Wars Battlefront III

Number 3 – Prey 2, another one of those cancellations that took us by surprise

Who played the Prey original they found a rather unique sci-fi shooter that felt a bit like Turok and Alien had a forbidden child. Some time later, a sequel was announced that would take us to outer space to act as galactic bounty hunters.

Although we did not see gameplay, its announcement trailer was enough to excite all the fans who have been waiting years for news. But oh surprise! The only news that reached them was that it was already part of the cancellation line

Source: Bethesda

Its developers said they stopped development because it never reached the standards they wanted. However, they trusted that the franchise had a lot to give and that’s why they created the Prey of 2017. Although that does not make us forget what could have been the sequel to this very peculiar shooter.

Number 2.- Star Wars 1313

Star Wars again?! Yes, sadly it seems that the franchise has a bit of a cancellation problem for new video games that look promising. Star Wars 1313 He was going to put us in Boba Fett’s shoes and show us his early adventures as the bounty hunter we met. All with a gameplay quite similar to the saga Uncharted.

Source: LucasArts

Everything seemed to be going perfectly, until the Disney nation attacked. With your purchase of everything related to Star Wars a wave of cancellations arrived. Among them 1313. After The Mandalorian was released, many gamers started saying that they would like a game that makes them feel like Djin Djarin. Well, we already had it on the way but they canceled it.

And all thanks to that mouse that is supposedly the friendliest of all. But for taking this game away from us I DAMN YOU, DISNEY! I CURSE YOU!.

Number 1 – Scalebound, one of the cancellations that hurt Xbox owners the most

The cancellation of scalebound it was one we didn’t see coming and still hurts to this day. This game would come from Platinum Games and would be an Xbox exclusive. But best of all, it would give us exciting action, including fighting between dragons.

Almost every Xbox One owner was waiting for it. 2017 arrived, which was the year set for its premiere, and suddenly the dream ended. Its cancellation was announced to the surprise of many.

Source: Platinum Games

The reason for this was that Platinum Games had no experience with games that had a strong multiplayer component, something that Scalebound promised. Perhaps if they had focused it on a single player experience right now we would have it in a top 5 of the best Xbox exclusives. She now she just stayed in a dream.

Well, there are some cancellations that really hurt us, not only us, but the entire gamer world. The next day of the dead, don’t forget to put your candle on them to let them know that we still haven’t forgotten them

What did you think of our top? What other cancellations hurt too much? Tell us in the comments!

