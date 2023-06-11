













Top 5 Best Summer Game Fest Announcements | EarthGamer

The 2023 iteration was filled with great reveals, extended gameplay glimpses, and new productions we had no idea were in the works. Although overall it was very good, there are always those ads that generate more excitement than the rest. That is why we decided to make this Top 5 with the best announcements from the Summer Game Fest.

Number 5. Spider-Man 2 Release Date Was A Nice Addition To Summer Game Fest

A few days ago at the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac showed the gameplay of spider-man 2generating a lot of excitement from the fans who are already waiting for it. However, the reveal of its release date was an exclusive from the Summer Game Fest, where it was announced that the spider hero and Miles Morales will swing to our PS5s on October 20.

Source: PlayStation

While we didn’t get any further glimpses of its gameplay, we did get a bit more insight. As confirmation that this version of Venom will not be Eddie Brock. In addition, a new conceptual art of the symbiote was shown that let us see that it will look huge and imposing. We can’t wait to face it.

Number 4. Sand Land will have its own video game

Although Dragon Ball is the best-known work by Akira Toriyama, it is not the only one worthy of video games and the Summer Game Fest surprised us with an adaptation of Sand Land. The story of this manga tells us the adventures of Prince Beelzebub and Sheriff Rao in their search for water in an endless desert. Which honestly lends itself perfectly to a video game

Source: Bandai Namco

The gameplay shown at the Summer Game Fest showed that they perfectly captured the spirit of the manga and it looks like a very worthy adventure title with some vehicular combat is in store for us. Without a doubt, it was an announcement that no one expected, but once we saw it, we were very excited. The only thing we lacked was a release date, but maybe we’ll have more information soon.

Number 3. Sonic Superstars had a very nostalgic reveal at the Summer Game Fest

Sega’s little blue hedgehog has been on a hot streak lately and it looks like it will continue with the arrival of a new game called sonic super stars. The first trailer for this nostalgic adventure was shown at Summer Game Fest. Since it will return to the classic 2D gameplay of the hedgehog and company.

Source: Sega

As if that were not enough, this title will arrive with a style that looks nostalgic but modern at the same time. With a more colorful and childish design that reminds us of his first adventures. Perhaps the most striking thing is that we can enjoy Sonic Superstar with any of the hedgehog’s friends and with a mode for up to four simultaneous players.

Number 2. The return of Prince of Persia

The start of the Summer Game Fest was marked by an unexpected return: that of Prince of Persia. The Ubisoft saga comes out of its lethargy to give us a new adventure that will arrive in 2024. Like Sonic, the prince will return to his roots giving us a two-dimensional action-platform adventure, but with several very modern touches.

Source: Ubisoft

Both his mobility and his combat are quite frantic and they will surely be very challenging for players who are entering this saga again or for the first time. In addition to giving us an extensive look at its gameplay, they also gave us its release date. Ubisoft’s prodigal son will return in early 2024, but we’re already looking forward to playing it.

Number 1. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The closing of Summer Game Fest was undoubtedly one of its best. Since it gave us an extensive look at the gameplay of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It seems that the exploration will be much more open than its predecessor, since we will be exploring beautiful landscapes beyond the walls of Midgar.

As for the combat, it shows quite active and above all showy. In addition to that we will have more additions to our party with Red XIII and Yuffie. Will we also have Vincent?

Source: Square Enix

Story-wise, they continue to cast doubt on us and play with established canon, which presents a narrative that could be interesting to new and old fans alike. The only downside to this announcement is that we learned that the title was delayed until 2024. But everything we saw gave us a lot of hope. So we prefer that they take as much time as they want to give us an amazing experience.

Without a doubt, this year’s Summer Game Fest was filled with several big announcements, which sets the bar high for the shows that follow. Let’s hope next year is just as exciting as this one. Do you agree with our top? What revelation did you find most interesting? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.