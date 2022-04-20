When you buy a Meta Quest 2 (now ex Oculus Quest 2 after the transition made by the company), in the package you find the viewer and a very basic strap that not all users appreciate. If it is true that many are comfortable with the supplied strap or simply are satisfied, it must also be said that one of the first purchases that we often find ourselves making concerns an alternative strap that is more comfortable during use. .

In today’s Top 5 I want to talk to you about best straps for Quest 2, so as to help you a little to navigate among the many products that the market currently offers. There are many alternative straps, in this list I wanted to include those that I believe to be the best for comfort and additional functionality, but always keep in mind that as far as comfort is concerned it is impossible not to consider the subjective sphere, so preferences may vary. from person to person.

So don’t be fooled by the numbering, all the products below have their strengths and weaknesses, there is no absolute perfect strap but you can certainly find the one that’s right for you.

5. Elite

Let’s start with a great classic, it’s the Elite strap is Meta official, is part of the original accessories for Quest 2 and is already a good upgrade for those who come from the strap offered. On the back we find a good headrest and in general the quality is good, although it should be noted that many users on the web found themselves with the strap broken after about a year / a year and a half.

The problem has long been widespread within online communities and many users say they have not had any problems, others have found the strap broken at any moment without it taking bumps or falls. Despite this problem, I decided to insert it because you can still count on the excellent official assistance offered by Meta, which will replace the product in case of breakage not caused by the user within 2 years of purchase. You can find it on Amazon.

4. BOBOVR M2

Very famous among Quest 2 users, the BOBOVR M2 could not be missing from this list, one of the best straps for Quest 2 by many acclaimed for its comfort. If you do not like the band that passes centrally on your head, then you have to try this model here (or the pro I am talking about shortly), in fact this band is replaced by two soft supports that rest on the head and by the band that goes more or not to position yourself at forehead height.

Here too there is a soft headrest and in general the quality of the materials is good. You can find it on Amazon.

3. Elite with battery

Although the problems of the standard version are also present on this version with battery, I could not not include this model among the best straps for Quest 2 since it is the optimal solution for those who want to have greater autonomy. In terms of comfort and materials it is identical to the Elite seen previously, but this one includes a battery that integrates perfectly with the Quest 2 and increases the autonomy without ruining the battery of the viewer.

I will not go further into the details of how it works, but just know that today it is the safest solution to increase autonomy and not to ruin the battery of your viewer, this is because instead of charging it, the Elite strap replaces it. to the main battery by temporarily turning it off. You can find it on Amazon.

2. BOBOVR M2 Pro

The improved version of the BOBOVR M2 seen previously, the materials, the back cushions and those that rest on the upper part of the head have been improved, and an external battery has been added that extends the autonomy of the viewer.

The battery attaches magnetically to the back and also helps to better balance the weight on the face, providing really high comfort overall. As for autonomy, you can easily get approx 4 hours of usebut the external power bank always tends to charge the battery of the viewer and you must therefore have a little foresight in use to prevent the latter from being damaged, for example activate it only when the main battery is between 40 and 60% , so as not to overheat the headset when it is already fully charged.

As a solution to increase the autonomy of the Quest 2 it will not be the most optimized, but on the other hand the general comfort is excellent and makes us almost forget about this detail, and you can also buy extra batteries to extend the sessions even more. You can find it on Amazon.

1. Elite Strap Kiwi Design

The Kiwi Design Elite Strap ends up in the TOP 5 of the best straps for Quest 2 because it is among the most comfortable ever, excellent materials and if you prefer the design with central overhead band to that of the BOBOVR M2 then you will like this one here. surely. I invite you to read our review to learn more about all the details regarding the strap. You can find it on Amazon.