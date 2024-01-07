













Top 5 Best starts in video games









Those who made us hooked from the first moment and wanting to know more. That's why today we bring you this top 5 with the best beginnings of video games.

The video games with the best beginnings

Number 5 – Skyrim has one of the most memorable beginnings in video games

How could we leave out one of the most well-known and memeable beginnings in the history of video games, that of Skyrim. It all begins with our character waking up as a prisoner towards an unknown destiny. But everything changes when a great dragon attacks the town where we were and that's where the odyssey begins.

Source: Bethesda.

This introduction serves very well to give us an idea of ​​what awaits us. From the moment the dragon attacks you begin to realize that an epic adventure awaits you to which you will be able to dedicate hours of your life. At first we may be weaklings who don't know anything. But in the end, that dragon that amazed us so much at the beginning may fall before our power.

Number 4 – Mega Man

Now it's time to remember a classic with Mega Man X, one of the best video game beginnings of the 16-bit era and we would dare say that of history. Here we immediately take control of the blue bomber to attend to an emergency on a highway. The fleeing cars and unforgettable music fill you with emotion from the first moment.

Source: Capcom

Also from the beginning they show you that your journey will be quite difficult and you will need all your skills to reach the end. Well, there are quite powerful enemies from here. As if that were not enough, the end of the level puts us in a basically unwinnable fight where we are introduced to the character of Zero, one of Capcom's most iconic characters. It is certainly a memorable first level.

Number 3 – Resident Evil 2 has the best start of all the video games in this survival horror saga

It seems that Capcom is a master of making beginnings for their video games because with Resident Evil 2 It also gave us a very memorable start that filled us with fear. It all starts with either Claire or Leon arriving in Raccon City without knowing that he is in the middle of a zombie infection. The two come together only to be separated by the explosion of a tanker truck.