There is no deadline that is not met and debt that is not paid. The time has come to tell you which are the best games of 2022. Now why did we take so long? Still in December, several worthy video games came out that we should consider and we believed that the wait was necessary.

Now yes, is your favorite on our list of the best games of 2022? It’s time to find out with the following tally which was carefully created by all the TierraGamer Staff who worked very hard to decide which one was included in this select group.

5 – Tunic is one of the best games of 2022

His arrival on Xbox Game Pass took us all by surprise. His appearance amazed us and his game mechanics blew our minds.

We didn’t have any tribute to The Legend of Zelda, Tunic is a magical adventure, full of life, with a very intelligent level design and all that that makes independent developments special.

If you find it one day physically, give it to yourself and preserve it, you will not regret it because this is one of the best games of 2022.

4 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

2022 was a good year to be a fan of Ninja Turtles. Not only did we have the Cowabunga Collection, but Dotemu also released an original game with Shredder’s Revenge.

This game revives the best of the beat’em ups of the 90s and shows that Ninja Turtles are still as current as more than 30 years ago. If you haven’t played it yet, what are you waiting for? To get it out of Game Pass?

3 – Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the best games of 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the perfect example that Nintendo is not just Mario, Zelda and Pokémon. It also has this very hardcore RPG series that demonstrates how to do exclusive development that takes advantage of the Nintendo Switch.

Its graphic presentation was great, it gave us more than 100 hours of gameplay and it still needs to be added to its DLC. The truth is that we don’t deserve such good games from Monolith Soft. That’s why we included it in our countdown of the best games of 2022.

2 – Elden Ring was the GOTY of 2022

Hidetaka Miyazaki did it again. Elden Ring is a masterpiece we’ll be talking about for years whether someone finished it off using a Dance Dance Revolution mat or blindfolded.

Its – in quotes – accessibility, an open world that invites you to discover all kinds of secrets and varied boss design, make it one of those titles that we will enjoy for a long time. For a good reason it took the GOTY at The Game Awards

1 – God of War: Ragnarok

Sometimes the joke is not about reaching the end, it is the journey that should be enjoyed and that is what God of War: Ragnarok taught us very precisely in 2022.

The development of Kratos from God of War to a much more mature father, the way in which Atreus faces what may be a fate that will end badly for everyone, and the way in which the path to Ragnarok is narrated, has no comparison.

Much will be debated about whether it is the ending we deserved or the one we could have, however, it was the trip that gave us an adventure that we will never forget.

honorable mentions

Honorable mentions for Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion which was very good, but at the end of the day it was a remaster. Also to The Callisto Protocol Y Dying Light 2 and to all those titles that also left us a smile in 2022.

Honorable mentions for Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion which was very good, but at the end of the day it was a remaster. Also to The Callisto Protocol Y Dying Light 2 and to all those titles that also left us a smile in 2022.

Do you agree with the count? Do you think we missed a title?