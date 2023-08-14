













It was precisely at this time that we saw the arrival of Motorathons from Mars, Street Sharks, Swat Cats, Mighty Ducks and other series with anthropomorphic animals. Of course, this fever also spread to video games and that is why we began to think about this Top 5 with the best furry heroes that this medium has given us.

Number 5 – Sly Cooper, one of PlayStation’s forgotten furries

Sly Cooper is exactly what people look for in a furry. Since although he is a thief, he also becomes a very classy gentleman.

Throughout his adventures we saw how he used his abilities to defeat the villain in progress. Even though he considered himself to be a criminal, we could say that he was more of an anti-hero. Since his heists usually focused on capos with much less scruples than him.

Source: Sucker Punch

The good Sly is in a world full of quite curious furries, but he is the one that stands out the most due to his charisma and personality. He, but ask inspector Carmelita Fox. It’s only not higher on this list because PlayStation has forgotten about it for 10 years. Hopefully soon they will be encouraged to return it with a new title or a remastering.

Number 4 – Ratchet

We’ve gone from one of PlayStation’s forgotten furries to one that’s getting a lot of love. After all, we just got their latest adventure on PC. What makes Ratchet so memorable is his wisdom as a mechanic, his unwavering friendship with Clank, and of course his vast arsenal of wacky weapons.

Throughout all his games we have seen how he went from a simple dreamer boy to a true galactic hero. In addition to Insomniac adding a lot of complexity by introducing us to the past of his race, the Lombax.

Source: PlayStation

Now that good old Ratchet is finally out of the confines of PlayStation, perhaps more people will know and love him. Only that he take care of Rivet, since he could take away the title of champion of the people

Number 3 – Fox McCloud, a great pilot and quintessential furry leader

Starfox is one of Nintendo’s most iconic sagas. Although we could place any of the team as iconic furries, it is undeniable that their leader is the most recognized.

Fox McCloud is a star pilot and leader of perhaps the most skilled group of mercenaries in Corneria. So much so that even the government asks for their help when their armed forces can’t handle Andross’s power.

Source: Nintendo

In addition, the good Fox already demonstrated in StarFox Assault and adventures who is quite a martial artist and a great soldier even outside of his arwing.

Although Nintendo has not given the good Fox a new adventure, he still remains in the public mind. Especially for its appearances in Super Smash Bros. where it is one of the most used by professional players.

Number 2.- Crash Bandicoot

No one expected that Carlos the Spinning Mole, as his cronies call him, would be the phenomenon he became. However, since his arrival in the nineties, he became one of the favorite furry heroes of gamers.

In terms of personality, Crash Bandicoot doesn’t really have a very marked one. But he won the hearts of millions with his Wooos! and his skills for surfing dangerous waters.

Source: Activision.

The Crash phenomenon is an interesting thing. Although he was close to death on several occasions, he knew how to come back to maintain his throne as one of the most beloved furry icons in video games.

Just this year we saw his return with Crash Team Rumble and both his fourth installment and his remastered trilogy put him back on top. We hope that with the purchase of Activision for Xbox they take the opportunity to get more out of this marsupial. After all, it has already shown that it has a lot of potential to explore.

Number 1 – Sonic is the master of furry heroes

We come to the mere hero of the furries. That hedgehog that came out of nowhere to make the Nintendo plumber tremble when he felt like the king of consoles.

Sonic came to become a sensation and an unparalleled seller of consoles. Everyone wanted to play with the speed of the hedgehog and take advantage of the Sega Megadrive’s blast processor.

Source: Sega.

Although his games have been on a rollercoaster ride with their critical reception over the years, the hedgehog is still very popular. He has even already made the leap into the cinema with two very successful films and a third on the way. Which makes it clear that Sega’s mascot isn’t going away anytime soon. His arrival on the big screen also positioned him as one of the best-known furry heroes today.

We know there are hundreds of furry heroes out there today, but we consider these to be the most iconic. Even your granny who has never touched a video game might recognize them. What did you think of our top? What other furry heroes do you think we forgot? Tell us in the comments!

