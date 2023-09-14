Having a good antivirus has always been one of the most annoying worries in the minds of all PC owners. Many times we underestimate the infinite amount of malicious software present on the web, and as always we don’t realize how easily the problem could have been avoided until we encounter it. Today I want to suggest some completely free antivirus, but above all valid.

Top 5 – The best free antiviruses of 2023!

Before starting, a small introduction: generally, if a service has a cost there is a reason. Trying to balance the advantages of a paid antivirus with a free one is impossible, and for the same threats the risk will be almost double with one of these free software, compared to their paid competitors. Having said that, let’s start immediately, specifying that for this ranking I was mainly based on 3 factors:

Threats for which protection is guaranteed Absence/little presence of ads Additional features

TotalAV

TotalAV it is one of the best antiviruses around. Offers protection from virtually any threat. It exists in both free and paid versions. Even if to exploit it to its full power you will necessarily have to sign up for a subscription plan, I couldn’t help but include it in this ranking. The free version offers only the ability to scan your PCso unfortunately I don’t recommend it in the long term, as it is good practice to have a real-time defense of your machine.

Pro

Excellent protection (maybe the best)

Well thought out interface

Against

The free plan does not include real-time protection

Windows Defender

Sometimes you don’t have to look too far to find something good: Windows Defender it is free, pre-installed and offers good protection for better or worse the most known threats. Many experts have recommended it several times, making it close to the top 5 of the best free antiviruses. Another great advantage of this solution is that it is not invasiveas it is perfectly integrated with your operating system.

Pro

Built into your Windows operating system

Good level of protection

Always updated

Against

It doesn’t always spot threats

Interface not always intuitive

Bitdefender

An excellent alternative to the two just mentioned above is without a doubt Bitdefender. This product also passed many tests with excellent marks, managing to identify several external threats. There is both a free and a paid plan. Unlike TotalAV however, the free plan is much richer in featuresincluding the real-time protection. Obviously here too, if you subscribe to the paid plan, you will have much more security and reliability, including a VPN!

Pro

Many features also available in the basic plan

Good level of general protection

Against

Sometimes the scans are very slow

Weak against some threats

Avast

Avast it is an antivirus that has been on the market for decades. The free plan offers a good dose of protection against the dangers of the web. The Pro version, however, is also better in this case, offering one of the best firewalls you can count on in this field. In any case, the non-paid plan offers some goodies that you might be interested in, such as a password manager and a special feature that warns you if any program starts behaving suspiciously.

Pro

Great user interface

Good level of protection

Against

To make the most of it you will necessarily have to use the paid plan

Comfortable

Comfortable It’s a really interesting antivirus that I myself have used for some time. The benefits of this product are many, but the best is the automatic isolation of unknown programs. Unfortunately lately the support for the product is not the best in my opinion, so I hope that in the future the project can resume at its best. I suggest you check it out!

Pro

Excellent protection and sandbox

Against

Very heavy software

It doesn’t always spot threats

In conclusion I would like to reiterate: although those listed are excellent free alternatives, a good antivirus necessarily needs to be paid for, therefore always pay close attention during your internet sessions! Obviously we will continue to bring you useful tips to help you stay safer online, as we already did last year!