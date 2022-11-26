Throughout more than 40 years, Captain Tsubasa it transcended the passage of time in manga, anime and, of course, video games. The premise of a boy whose best friend is the ball and his dream of soccer makes fans around the world feel identified with his story.

Come on, with your friends you tried a double shot, another with unreal effect and with bad luck the hurricane in the sky of the Tachibana brothers. The most real place to relive those eternal games where Captain Tsubasa’s field measured kilometers is in video games and because we are in that season, today we present what we consider to be the best video games in this series.

5 – Captain Tsubasa J: Get in the Tomorrow – PS

The first remake of this anime that came out around the World Cup in the United States in 1994, had several games, however, the good one turned out to be for PlayStation and whoever has it original and in good condition can surely sell it at a good ticket.

Source: Bandai

This title was not trying to imitate International Super Star Soccer Deluxe or the FIFAs of that time. It was more of an arcade experience where you passed the ball and dribble the opponent, but to make a special shot you had to do a King of Fighters type move and in a short time.

4 – Captain Tsubasa – Family Computer

The Family Computer, or Nintendo Entertainment System for friends, had soccer games, but they weren’t that outstanding. They were limited by the same system and that was too much of a problem to believe in recreating this sport.

But what happened when the Super Champions arrived? Well a true quality RPG fell from the hand of Tecmo. Yes, those who made Ninja Gaiden also made role-playing titles.

Source: Techmo

This game had the same drama as the anime, a progression system that was certainly simple and logical. It also had some rivals that make you get green gray hair from how difficult they were. This was one of those lent-long games, but back then, anime was long and that’s how it was enjoyed.

3 – CT: Rise of New Champions – PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Rise of New Champions, is the most recent on this list. Like Get in the Tomorrowneither aspired to compete with FIFARather, it wants to be an entertaining Arcade RPG with a special progression in the career mode, in which you create your player and face the protagonists of the series.

Source: Bandai Namco

The game takes you to relive the arc of Captain Tsubasa’s high school and participate in a kind of international championship that combines characters from different generations and that make the game a real relaxation for the fans.

Of course, you just take a shot of the tiger and you forget everything because of how spectacular it looks.

2 – Captain Tsubasa – PS2

series of Captain Tsubasa from 2002 It sparked the release of several titles covering the World Youth arc, however not much happened with those games.

all this changed when on PS2 we saw an arcade-type game with a lot of action where the high school arc and the June youth world cup were revivedr in which Japan was playing Germany.

Source: Bandai

Here you had to do button combinations and have good timing to make the strongest shot. Graphically it was not wonderful, but it fully fulfilled its objective of entertaining.

1 – CT II: Super Striker

If the first Famicom game was good, this one is even better. It may be a demerit to the series in general that such an old title is the best on this list, however, this video game had it all.

First; the animations had improved a lot. The progression and unlocking of special shots was dramatic. Although it was certainly a long story, because you not only played in the Brazilian league, but you had to go through high school in Japan and then the youth world cup.

Source: Techmo

Finishing it was the next complicated thing because you were playing against a Brazil full of stars, but when you got past them, you felt a satisfaction like few others.

Do you agree with this count? Do you think we should have included other titles?