The world of videogames has its genres very defined, since there are everything from simulated races, RPG’s, adventure, platforms and even management of towns that are growing economically. However, one of the favorites is neither more nor less than the fights, the same from which franchises and characters have started that are loved by the fans.

Within this type of games there are fighters who are dedicated to the art of boxing, professional fights whose purpose is worldwide matches where bets circulate and the great millionaires invest in who they consider to be the best. And around video games, a page made its Top of the best boxing characters.

Here is the list with its official description:

5.- Steve Fox – Tekken

Steve is a polite and chivalrous individual whose main motivation is to fight in the ring. He has very few enemies and has made many friendly friends and rivals throughout the series, including Marshall Law and Paul Phoenix. Despite these qualities, Steve has a mysterious and troubled past that he doesn’t seem to remember and is constantly seeking to discover the truth about it.

4.- Vanessa – The King of Fighters

Vanessa is an original character of the series the king of Fighters. She debuted as Striker in the video game. The King of Fighters ’99 Evolution. Became a playable character from the game The King of Fighters 2000 as a member of K’team. She is the first female character in the series to practice boxing and one of the first women to use this style in fighting games. Her official nickname is “Crimson Agent“.

3.- Balrog – Street Fighter

Balrog, known in Japan as Mike Bison or M. Bison, is a fictional character created by the Capcom company, and is also one of the best-known fighters in the Street Fighter video game franchise. Although he has not appeared in all installments, he has been seen in numerous versions of the saga.

2.- Twintelle-Arms

Twintelle is a fictional character in the 2017 Nintendo video game Arms for the Nintendo Switch. Unlike other playable characters in Arms, who fight using his arms, Twintelle fights using his hair. She is depicted as a femme fatale and a celebrity.

1.- Little Mac – Punch Out!

Little Mac is the main protagonist of Nintendo’s Punch-Out. He first appeared in the Nintendo Entertainment System installment. He is the smallest and youngest boxer in all the games, he is only 17 years old in all installments.

Returning to real boxing, next Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 PM in Mexico, fans of this sport will be able to enjoy the match of Canelo Alvarez in view of John Ryder. This through national channels and also in streaming services such as StarPlus.

editor’s note: The truth is that they are very iconic characters, although there are people who will not like Twintelle’s position, because to begin with, Arms is not the most beloved game within Nintendo.