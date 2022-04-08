Throughout his more than 40-year career Akira Toriyama created a large number of characters for manga, anime, and video games. In addition, the famous mangaka is responsible for filling the childhoods of many people with the creation of dragon ball.

toriyama it’s not alone Goku has dozens of creations that transcend the pages of the magazine Shōnen Jump or the animations Toei. So you can see that he will not only live on his royalties from dragon ball when he retires, we present the Top 5 creations of Akira Toriyama. Will your favorite mangaka character be there?

Number 5.- Goku as a child is one of Toriyama’s best creations

We start the count with his most recognized creation, but in his version as a child. Many grew up with Goku and they even dreamed of going out on mystical adventures like him. The boy version seems to us the best since he was curious like many of us. Not to mention that he worked as a perfect guide to get to know this new world that he discovered practically at the same time as the spectators.

Already his version of great maintained innocence, but it was no longer credible and at times it becomes tiresome. That’s why we didn’t put it higher on this list. Even though he is the protagonist of Akira Toriyama’s most famous play.

Number 4.- Dragon Quest Slime

The next entry on the list is occupied by one of the smaller but important creations of toriyama: the Dragon Quest Slime. This little creature appears in each of the games in this saga and has practically become its official mascot.

Of course with each game he had to change his form, so there are already quite a few versions of them, which keeps them fresh and renewed as characters. Surely there are already angry that we put them above Gokubut if a ball of slime has more personality than you, then you’re doing something wrong.

Number 3.- Theft of Chrono Trigger shows the complexity that Akira Toriyama can achieve

It seems there was a time when Akira Toriyama he was busy with making characters for video games. It was here when those with the popular title emerged, chrono trigger. Of all of them, we consider that Stole is the best and most interesting. His design reminds us of those of the red patrol and he had memorable moments within the game.

Despite being a robot, he manifests emotions throughout the game. Like a feeling of attachment after reading a letter from the queen Leene. This makes him one of the most complex characters in toriyama. Not to mention that within chrono trigger He is one of the most versatile characters, with different options for combat. Those who played it will surely never forget the good Stole.

Number 2.- Bulma

We enter the final stretch with which she is practically the queen of the Saiyans. She alone could not only deal with Goku also managed to placate the proud Vegeta and turn him into a family man. As if that were not enough, she is an adventurous woman and inventor who used her cunning to get out of various problems in the world. dragon ball original. Not to mention that she is the creator of the extremely useful Dragon Radar.

Although at first she seemed like a simple tantrum girl, we saw her evolution that ended up making her a very important ally of Goku. It is a pity that since Z no longer had such an important role. Practically its function now is just to call bills and whistles with food. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that she was one of the best characters she did. toriyama

Number 1 .- Arale, one of Toriyama’s first creations is also the best

Now we come to the best creation of Akira Toriyama: Arale. With this small and fun creation, the mangaka rose to fame. It could be said that without her we would not have any of the above. With dr slump, toriyama introduced us to this unique superpowered girl and the humor that would characterize her work for years.

Arale it is funny, curious and extremely dangerous if not taken care of. Let’s not forget that she alone was able to face Goku and Vegeta without any kind of effort. Not for nothing the same toriyama he continues to remember it with surprise appearances more than 40 years after creating it. She certainly has a very special place in her heart.

Of course, these creations are not the only ones of Akira Toriyamabut they are the ones that are worth remembering that their work goes beyond dragon ball. Also, if we think about it, we would need a top 50 to do justice to more of its amazing characters. Who would you add?

