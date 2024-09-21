As you may know, the favorite hero of many, Batmanis celebrating its 85 years of existence with several events, a new television series and many other things. Such an iconic character could not fail to make his way into video games, where the Arkham saga is remembered as the best to feature the bat man.

However, today we want to remember other titles that gave us hours of fun and interesting gameplay with this top 5 Batman games that are not Arkham.

The best non-Arkham Batman games

5 – Batman Begins

Surely you remember the time when the blockbusters of the moment could not arrive without their respective video game adaptation. This was precisely what happened with Begins which gave us a peculiar surprise. In addition to following the events of the film, it introduced us to interesting concepts in its gameplay that surely served as inspiration for the Arkham saga.

Source: EA Games

After all, up until then the vigilante titles focused more on variations of beat em ups. But Begins We could describe it as a Splinter Cell with Batman as the protagonist, since stealth, fear and his different gadgets were vital to get out of situations unscathed. Although it received a somewhat mixed reception upon release, it’s commendable that they went down a path so untrodden by the Gotham knight at the time.

4 – Batman: The Telltale Series

Here we tell both episodes of Batman: The Telltale Series which together give us one of the most interesting stories for the Dark Knight. While its gameplay is typical of Telltale, with a focus more on dialogue decisions and not so much on action, this also allowed it to focus more on the detective side of the hero.

Source: Telltale Games

The most interesting thing about both titles is that their stories give us the opportunity to create or not some of their most iconic villains. Not to mention that it put some very interesting twists on characters like Amanda Waller and the Riddler. Even some of the story elements and gadgets we saw in these games served as a not-so-hidden inspiration for the film. The BatmanI hope they release a third season soon.

3 – Batman: Return of the Joker

The game of Batman from 1989 for NES is fondly remembered by those who played it, as it gave us a very fun side scroller despite being based on a movie. Sunsoft took what worked on that one and cranked it up to the max with Return of the Joker. A game that was like the union between the best detective in the world and the Contra games and even Gladius

Source: Sunsoft

Here we have a game that took full advantage of the NES’s potential with beautifully detailed sprites, colorful backgrounds, and a musical score that will stay with you for a lifetime. The action was also very good, fueled by creative vigilante weapons and a variety of enemies and environmental hazards to overcome. Hopefully they’ll give it an official re-release someday.

2 – The Adventures of Batman & Robin

The nineties were very good years for Batman, as in addition to great games, he also had his successful animated series on air. Obviously, this also had its own adaptation to the world of video games, which was very worthwhile. Its gameplay is similar to that of a beat-em up but it took advantage of the license to give us several of Batman’s iconic gadgets to move around the stage or eliminate enemies.

Source: Konami

The sheer variety of levels is one of the things that makes it so memorable. You went from chasing the Joker on a roller coaster to driving the Batmobile and even solving some mysteries with the help of X-rays and gas masks. We also can’t forget that he perfectly captured the art deco aesthetic that so characterized his animated series. If you are a fan of that TV show, this is perhaps the best game based on it.

1 – Batman Returns

Batman Returns It is considered one of the best films about the hero in the nineties. It’s dark, twisted, mature, and gave us unforgettable versions of Catwoman and the Penguin. Of course, the video game couldn’t be left behind. This game follows the events of the movie very closely and perfectly maintains its more somber aesthetic. The best of all is that it gives us a power trip in the cape of the bat man that will make you not want to put it down from beginning to end.

Source: Konami

It’s largely a beat ’em up, but a very good and varied one. There are different types of moves that Batman can do against various enemies, and obviously without leaving aside his batarangs, grappling hook and other characteristic objects. As if the action in its on-foot stages wasn’t enough, there are also sections where you drive the Batmobile to take down the Penguin’s motorcycle clowns.Where do we sign a petition to have it remastered?

While Batman’s history in video games has had its ups and downs, there’s no doubt that he’s one of the most successful heroes in this medium and we honestly hope he continues like this. What did you think of our top picks? What other Batman games do you think we missed? Tell us in the comments!

