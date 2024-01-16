A new generation of photo editing tools is being introduced using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies that can replace Photoshop. AI photo editors make simple yet effective editing with only a few clicks, saving photographers lots of labor-intensive work.

Let’s review the best 5 AI photo editors that you can use. They are intuitive editors that use neural networks and process images quickly for executing portrait retouch, background removal, color correction, upscaling, etc. Let’s explore how AI is revolutionizing photo editing.

When Do You Need to Use AI Photo Editor?

AI photo editors are ideal to use when you need to edit a large number of photos quickly. Here are some common reasons why you need AI Photo Editor free:

AI editors can apply edits to hundreds of photos with a single click, which would be extremely time-consuming manually. For complex edits – AI models can intelligently separate foreground and background elements for seamless compositing.

The 5 Best Free AI Photo Editors

1. HiPaw Photo AI

HitPaw Photo AI stands in a class of its own as the utmost advanced AI-powered photo enhancement suite that delivers absolutely magical results with just a single click.

This revolutionary editing software is equipped with 7 cutting-edge proprietary AI engines trained on millions of images to not only enhance photos automatically but also flawlessly restore aged images, supernaturally upscale resolution while preserving stunning detail, and magically replace backgrounds with precision.

The free ai photo editor makes it easier for beginners to easily edit or enhance their images without needing necessary editing skills.

Features

Ultra Quality Enhancement – One click enhancement adjusts brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, temperature, exposure, shadows & more

One click enhancement adjusts brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, temperature, exposure, shadows & more Supernatural Image Upscaling – Flawlessly enlarge and enhance images up to 8K resolution

Flawlessly enlarge and enhance images up to 8K resolution Ethereal Background Replacement – Precisely separate subjects from backgrounds magically

Precisely separate subjects from backgrounds magically Fairy-Like Portrait Retouching – Automatically perfect portraits adjusting skin, eyes, teeth, etc.

Automatically perfect portraits adjusting skin, eyes, teeth, etc. Angelic Photo Restoration – Resurrect old, damaged, grainy photos by expertly enhancing quality.

Resurrect old, damaged, grainy photos by expertly enhancing quality. AI Image Generator – You can easily generate any image or art using HitPaw Photo AI’s Text to Image Generator.

Pros

7 advanced AI engines for full auto-enhancement

One-click batch processing to skyrocket productivity

Automatic adjustments for color, light, exposure, etc.

Lossless 8K image upscaling

Precise background removal and replacement

Revives old, damaged, grainy photos

Generate AI art using text to image generator with a single click

Cons

Full features require a paid subscription

2. Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo is an affordable yet powerful AI-based photo editor for quick enhancements and complex creative edits powered by machine learning.

Pros

One-click AI photo enhancer for instant corrections and improvements

AI sky replacement realistically inserts new dramatic skies

Human-aware AI editing intelligently enhances portraits

Batch processing allows editing 100s of photos with presets

Templates and adjustable filters inspire creative looks

Layers and masking for localized adjustments

Cons

More limited compared to full-fledged editors

Mac and Windows only

3. Adobe Photoshop

The industry standard image editor now features various AI capabilities for simplifying complex and tedious photo editing tasks.

Pros

Seamlessly remove and replace objects using AI-powered tools

AI-based colorization adds realistic color to old black-and-white photos

AI-powered Superzoom enlarges images up to 30x with fine detail

Sensei AI automatically tags, crops, edits, and enhances photos

Best-in-class masking, selecting, and compositing tools

Cons

Requires Creative Cloud subscription for access

Significant learning curve due to sophistication

4. Pixlr

Pixlr is a long-running free browser-based photo editor with AI-powered tools and effects for fast yet powerful image enhancements accessible to everyone.

Pros

Efficient one-click auto adjustments optimize brightness, color, etc

Fun double exposure combines images blended via AI

Style match instantly copies color/tone from the reference image

Useful for quick editing and file conversions

Extensive manual adjustment options are still available

Cons

Fairly basic compared to desktop programs

Some features require payment to unlock

5. YouCam Online Editor

YouCam Online Editor delivers easy, automated image enhancement utilizing machine learning algorithms to improve all photos with just one click or a few simple steps. It is the AI photo editor online free. It also offers AI focused background removing and background replacement feature.

Pros

Enhance any image online with just a single click.

AI background remover features.

Replace background of any image.

Completely online and free.

Cons

Doesn’t offer advanced AI editing

Limited creative editing capabilities

What Is the Best AI Photo Editor in 2024?

While products like Adobe Photoshop and Topaz Labs offer advanced functionality, their subscription-based pricing often limits adoption for casual users.

For uncompromising enhancement automation at a consumer-friendly price, HitPaw Photo AI emerges as 2024’s best-value AI photo editor. With seven specialized AI engines handling restoration, upscaling, batch processing, and more exceptionally, HitPaw Photo AI makes magical results achievable for all budgets and skill levels.

Undoubtedly, HitPaw Photo AI is the best ai photo editor.

Conclusion

In closing, AI photo editing is revolutionizing image enhancement with automation, speed, and previously impossible quality. As covered, solutions range from entry-level quick fixes to premium customizability suited for varied needs. Overall, HitPaw Photo AI stands out as 2024’s foremost AI photo editor by packing the processing prowess of 4 specialized AI engines into a revolutionary suite.

For demanding novices and busy professionals alike, HitPaw makes artistic perfection just a click away thanks to machine learning’s combination of precision and effortless ease. Let AI handle editing tasks so you can get back to creating.

