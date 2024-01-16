A new generation of photo editing tools is being introduced using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies that can replace Photoshop. AI photo editors make simple yet effective editing with only a few clicks, saving photographers lots of labor-intensive work.
Let’s review the best 5 AI photo editors that you can use. They are intuitive editors that use neural networks and process images quickly for executing portrait retouch, background removal, color correction, upscaling, etc. Let’s explore how AI is revolutionizing photo editing.
When Do You Need to Use AI Photo Editor?
AI photo editors are ideal to use when you need to edit a large number of photos quickly. Here are some common reasons why you need AI Photo Editor free:
- To save time editing large batches of photos – AI editors can apply edits to hundreds of photos with a single click, which would be extremely time-consuming manually.
- For complex edits – AI models can intelligently separate foreground and background elements for seamless compositing.
- To enhance image quality – AI utilizes powerful machine learning models like GANs to add realistic details and smooth noise.
- Portrait retouching and makeup transfer – AI algorithms can realistically apply beauty retouching and other effects with precision.
- Intelligent color grading – AI can assess lightness, hue, saturation, and balance tones across many photos.
- Apply artistic style transfers and filters – AI neural networks have learned the characteristics of many art styles and can creatively transform photos.
The 5 Best Free AI Photo Editors
1. HiPaw Photo AI
HitPaw Photo AI stands in a class of its own as the utmost advanced AI-powered photo enhancement suite that delivers absolutely magical results with just a single click.
This revolutionary editing software is equipped with 7 cutting-edge proprietary AI engines trained on millions of images to not only enhance photos automatically but also flawlessly restore aged images, supernaturally upscale resolution while preserving stunning detail, and magically replace backgrounds with precision.
The free ai photo editor makes it easier for beginners to easily edit or enhance their images without needing necessary editing skills.
Features
- Ultra Quality Enhancement – One click enhancement adjusts brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, temperature, exposure, shadows & more
- Supernatural Image Upscaling – Flawlessly enlarge and enhance images up to 8K resolution
- Ethereal Background Replacement – Precisely separate subjects from backgrounds magically
- Fairy-Like Portrait Retouching – Automatically perfect portraits adjusting skin, eyes, teeth, etc.
- Angelic Photo Restoration – Resurrect old, damaged, grainy photos by expertly enhancing quality.
- AI Image Generator – You can easily generate any image or art using HitPaw Photo AI’s Text to Image Generator.
Pros
- 7 advanced AI engines for full auto-enhancement
- One-click batch processing to skyrocket productivity
- Automatic adjustments for color, light, exposure, etc.
- Lossless 8K image upscaling
- Precise background removal and replacement
- Revives old, damaged, grainy photos
- Generate AI art using text to image generator with a single click
Cons
- Full features require a paid subscription
2. Luminar Neo
Luminar Neo is an affordable yet powerful AI-based photo editor for quick enhancements and complex creative edits powered by machine learning.
Pros
- One-click AI photo enhancer for instant corrections and improvements
- AI sky replacement realistically inserts new dramatic skies
- Human-aware AI editing intelligently enhances portraits
- Batch processing allows editing 100s of photos with presets
- Templates and adjustable filters inspire creative looks
- Layers and masking for localized adjustments
Cons
- More limited compared to full-fledged editors
- Mac and Windows only
3. Adobe Photoshop
The industry standard image editor now features various AI capabilities for simplifying complex and tedious photo editing tasks.
Pros
- Seamlessly remove and replace objects using AI-powered tools
- AI-based colorization adds realistic color to old black-and-white photos
- AI-powered Superzoom enlarges images up to 30x with fine detail
- Sensei AI automatically tags, crops, edits, and enhances photos
- Best-in-class masking, selecting, and compositing tools
Cons
- Requires Creative Cloud subscription for access
- Significant learning curve due to sophistication
4. Pixlr
Pixlr is a long-running free browser-based photo editor with AI-powered tools and effects for fast yet powerful image enhancements accessible to everyone.
Pros
- Efficient one-click auto adjustments optimize brightness, color, etc
- Fun double exposure combines images blended via AI
- Style match instantly copies color/tone from the reference image
- Useful for quick editing and file conversions
- Extensive manual adjustment options are still available
Cons
- Fairly basic compared to desktop programs
- Some features require payment to unlock
5. YouCam Online Editor
YouCam Online Editor delivers easy, automated image enhancement utilizing machine learning algorithms to improve all photos with just one click or a few simple steps. It is the AI photo editor online free. It also offers AI focused background removing and background replacement feature.
Pros
- Enhance any image online with just a single click.
- AI background remover features.
- Replace background of any image.
- Completely online and free.
Cons
- Doesn’t offer advanced AI editing
- Limited creative editing capabilities
What Is the Best AI Photo Editor in 2024?
While products like Adobe Photoshop and Topaz Labs offer advanced functionality, their subscription-based pricing often limits adoption for casual users.
For uncompromising enhancement automation at a consumer-friendly price, HitPaw Photo AI emerges as 2024’s best-value AI photo editor. With seven specialized AI engines handling restoration, upscaling, batch processing, and more exceptionally, HitPaw Photo AI makes magical results achievable for all budgets and skill levels.
Undoubtedly, HitPaw Photo AI is the best ai photo editor.
Conclusion
In closing, AI photo editing is revolutionizing image enhancement with automation, speed, and previously impossible quality. As covered, solutions range from entry-level quick fixes to premium customizability suited for varied needs. Overall, HitPaw Photo AI stands out as 2024’s foremost AI photo editor by packing the processing prowess of 4 specialized AI engines into a revolutionary suite.
For demanding novices and busy professionals alike, HitPaw makes artistic perfection just a click away thanks to machine learning’s combination of precision and effortless ease. Let AI handle editing tasks so you can get back to creating.
