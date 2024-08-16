Home World

From: Daniela Schlicht

Divers on the boat at Peñón d’Ifach in Calp. © Daniela Schlicht

The Costa Blanca on the Spanish Mediterranean coast has not only picturesque beaches but also fascinating diving spots. From crystal-clear bays to lush seagrass meadows and mysterious underwater caves, this region offers a paradise for snorkelers and divers to discover.

Alicante – The Costa Blanca not only attracts with its picturesque beaches, most of which have been awarded the Blue Flagbut also with fascinating spots, ideal for snorkeling and diving. Crystal clear water, a rich marine fauna and spectacular underwater landscapes make the region in Spain an ideal destination for beginners and experienced divers. The Costa Blanca also offers excellent conditions for underwater photography and, thanks to mild temperatures and an excellent infrastructure with numerous diving schools and centers, allows year-round diving activities. Particularly noteworthy are the diverse ecosystems of the individual diving spots, which range from shallow, sheltered bays to fascinating underwater caves and extensive seagrass meadows (Neptune grass), which are known as the “lungs of the Mediterranean” are known.

Snorkelling and diving on the Costa Blanca: Isla Tabarca, Alicante

Snorkelling on the Costa Blanca is an experience not to be missed, and Isla Tabarca near Alicante is a real highlight. It is not for nothing that the Beaches of Tabarca ranked 5th by National Geopraphic. The only inhabited island in the province of Alicante, Isla Tabarca is surrounded by a marine reserve established in 1986. Its crystal clear waters and shallow coves make it an ideal place for snorkelling. The coves of Cala dels Birros and Cala del Francés are particularly popular, where snorkelers can observe a variety of colourful Mediterranean fish such as sea bream, grouper and gold streaks. writes costanews.com.

The island of Tabarca also has a lot to offer underwater for snorkelers and divers. © Ángel García

Divers will find an underwater paradise here with fascinating rock formations and lush Posidonia seagrass meadows. The biodiversity is impressive. With a little luck, you might even spot groupers and sea turtles. Although there are no known wrecks here, the underwater landscape offers numerous natural attractions. Rocky reefs, small grottos and the dense seagrass meadows form a complex ecosystem that offers divers plenty to discover. For night divers, the island offers a special spectacle: bioluminescent plankton that transforms the water into a magical sea of ​​lights. However, this phenomenon only occurs under certain conditions. The plankton that causes the glow occurs seasonally, especially in the warmer months from spring to autumn. Another requirement is clear, nutrient-rich water with little pollution, which promotes the growth of the bioluminescent plankton.

Snorkelling and diving on the Costa Blanca: Cala Granadella, Jávea

Javeas Cala Granadella, often described as one of the most beautiful bays in Spainoffers a picturesque backdrop with its turquoise waters and surrounding pine forests. The sheltered location ensures calm waters, ideal for snorkelers of all ages. Along the rocks on the shore you can discover a variety of small Mediterranean fish such as striped groupers and mergansers. A special experience is snorkeling at sunset, when the golden light bathes the underwater world in warm colors.

La Granadella in Jávea is one of the most beautiful bays in Spain. © Ángel García

Divers appreciate the underwater caves and grottos near the bay, especially the “Cueva del Llop Marí” (Cave of the Monk Seal). The cave has several entrances and extends deep under the rocks, making it an exciting area to explore. Inside the cave you can admire impressive stalactites and stalagmites that have been formed over thousands of years. The wildlife in and around the cave is also diverse: in addition to smaller fish, octopuses and moray eels can also be found here. The special geology and the challenge that this cave offers make it a popular spot for experienced divers looking for an extraordinary diving adventure.

Snorkelling and diving on the Costa Blanca: La Caleta, Villajoyosa

This small, hidden bay La Caleta near Villajoyosa is an insider tip for snorkelers who want to escape mass tourism. The water here is often particularly clear and calm, which creates perfect conditions for snorkelers. The rocky underwater structures are home to a variety of marine life, including sea urchins and small fish species such as sardines and mullets. The sheltered bay also offers a safe environment for families and beginners.

The bay of La Caleta is also an insider tip for divers and snorkelers. © Ángel García

La Caleta is also very popular with divers. The varied underwater landscape with its rock formations and small caves offers exciting opportunities for exploration. Divers can come across octopuses, moray eels and sometimes even seahorses. The deeper areas are rich in sea creatures and offer an interesting challenge for experienced divers. The diversity of the underwater world and the clear visibility make La Caleta a popular diving spot on the Costa Blanca.

Tip: There are several diving centers along the Costa Blanca that you can contact as an experienced Divers can join or where you can learn everything you need to know about divingApps can also be interesting, such as the Posidoni Projects App, an initiative dedicated to the protection of the seagrass meadows Posidonia oceanica and Cymodocea nodosa. Users are informed in real time about the presence of Posidonia meadows. It is aimed mainly at boaters, divers and snorkelers on the Costa Blanca.