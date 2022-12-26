Heated tobacco products are tobacco products that are heated by typically designed device to generate aerosols containing nicotine that the user inhales through the mouth. Currently, heated tobacco sticks are available in many countries, but why are they so prevalent. Let’s set out to find out the reasons.

Top 3 reasons for switching to HTPs

1. Harm Reduction

Heated tobacco is one of the most promising tobacco harm reduction innovations for adult smokers. By heating, not burning, a portion of tobacco blends, an inhalable aerosol is produced that provides adult smokers with nicotine alongside far fewer and substantially lower levels of the harmful chemicals found in cigarette smoke.

The harm reduction of heated tobacco has been confirmed by a number of independent studies conducted by health authorities and public health bodies:

An assessment on vaping and heated tobacco published by the German Cancer Research Center stated, “presumably toxicants exposure due to consumption of heated tobacco products is lower than cigarettes but higher than EVP. Thus heated tobacco products are not risk-free/harmless. Given the yet unclear health risks and addictiveness of these products, non-smokers should not use heated tobacco products, and to protect non-smokers, these products should only be used where smoking is permitted.”

After reviewing the extensive research, the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes a “modified risk tobacco product” for a heated tobacco system. It permits ensuing marketing to include the following statements:

That the system “heats tobacco but does not burn it.”

In turn, this “significantly reduces the production of harmful chemicals.”

Compared to those who continued smoking, the Dutch research institute, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, published a study on cumulative exposures to eight carcinogens in each product to understand the health impacts on individuals who transition to HT.

They found that – while not risk-free – HT was associated with 10 to 25 times lower exposure to these select carcinogens, which could translate into a substantially reduced relative risk profile compared to combustible cigarettes.

The Japanese Institute of Public Health released a study comparing concentrations of several harmful compounds (tar, carbon monoxide, and tobacco-specific nitrosamines) in the mainstream aerosol and filter fillers in an HT system compared with those from combustible cigarettes. While nicotine levels in the heated tobacco aerosol were comparable, the concentrations of TSNAs were – according to researchers – 80% lower and carbon monoxide 99% lower than those in combustibles.

2. Social Acceptability

Generally speaking, people hate being exposed to secondhand smoke mainly because of its unpleasant smell and harmful effects on health.

By heating, not burning, heat-not-burn products produce hardly any smoke during consumption. In a regular review of cigarette alternatives, Public Health England states that heated tobacco is “likely to expose users and bystanders to a lower level of particulate matter and harmful compounds” than cigarette smoke.

In a focus group study conducted in Japan and Switzerland, IQOS users cited a lack of ash, smell, and smoke; and greater acceptability of HTPs than cigarettes.

For smokers, heat-not-burn products are a better alternative to combustible cigarettes with the facts of being more socially acceptable to others.

3. Safety Consideration

Cigarette and smoking related fires are among the top causes of fire-related fatalities. These fires often involve the ignition of mattresses, bedding, upholstered furniture, or trash by improperly discarded cigarettes, ashes, or matches.

According to the NFPA, smoking-related fires have dropped significantly in recent years. In fact, the number of smoking-related fires is down 73 percent from 1980 to 2011. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the overall decline in the number of smokers and the introduction of the “fire-safe” cigarette, designed to prevent continued burning when not being smoked.

By eliminating the process of lighting tobacco, the heat-not-burn products contribute to reducing fire issues caused by unextinguished cigarette butts.

Final Words

It might be a good idea for adult smokers to consider replacing combusted cigarettes with Risk-Reduced Products, such as heated-not-burn products.

Consumers can subsequently choose NUSO heated tobacco sticks as they come in a wide range of products and work with most of the mainstream devices on the market.