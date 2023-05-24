Cardiovascular disease is one of the top causes of death around the globe, meaning that the need to keep your heart functioning normally has become unprecedented. Fortunately, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machine can save you from cardiac arrest, thus relieving you from brain damage and even death.

These medical devices are used to revive patients from sudden cardiac arrests, mostly due to the heart’s electrical activity disruption. If this happens, none of the vital organs of the whole body, including the brain, can get the necessary oxygen to function, resulting in death in a matter of minutes. Due to the extraordinary importance of AED, its market size is rising surprisingly worldwide.

A study shows that the global automated external defibrillator market size was $1,677.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,520.5 million by 2030[1]. More people nowadays are inclined to find a good AED brand to get these devices to have a healthy and safe life. If you are interested in getting one of the most important medical gadgets for yourself or your family, you had better choose the right brands that rank top in this industry.

Features of a Good AED Brand

Due to the duties which AEDs are supposed to perform, these devices have to be selected with utmost care. An AED brand must meet the following criteria to fulfill your hour of need.

Good Product Review

People who have used AED before are your important reference as their experience of using the device eventually tells if the device works. Let their reviews and opinions tell you whether a device is good or not. That is to say, the AED brand you choose should have positive reviews and a good reputation in the market.

Strong R&D capabilities

The medical industry is progressing rapidly, to the point where both new technologies and devices are emerging on a daily basis. Naturally, new medical equipment is supposed to be more efficient than the old ones, thanks to constant research and development. The case is the same with AED machines, as the companies with strong research and development capabilities are likely to manufacture better machines, eventually saving you from cardiac arrest in a better fashion.

Prompt Delivery

The last thing you would want to experience is the delayed delivery of such an important medical gadget and its accessories. So, your desired AED brand should have a proven record of making prompt delivery for you to start using these machines as soon as possible.

High Cost-Performance

The best AED brand will give you a device with high performance. This way, you can use the device for a long time without spending much money on replacing the AED devices. If you do not choose your AED brand carefully, you could have ended up miserably, as you do not just risk your patients’ lives but also have your device broken in a short period, leaving you no way but to pay extra money for another.

Top 3 excellent AED brands on the market

Currently, 3 top AED brands dominating the market are listed below:

Mindray

Mindray is one of the leading AED providers whose medical devices help perform SCA resuscitation. They have both semi and fully-automated AEDs that can be managed remotely and are critical for healthcare. Founded 30 years ago, Mindray has been making an unremitting effort to develop new technology to satisfy the ever-growing healthcare needs.

Efficiency can be of great importance in AEDs usage. Thus Mindray AED employs ResQNaviTM technology to guide the rescuers to take appropriate actions with voice prompts and animation coaching. This technology uses artificial intelligence to measure the efficiency of rescuers based on how much time they spend at a specific step.

Every second is critical for patients with cardiac arrest; even a slight slowdown could be fatal for the patient. But with the technology used by Mindray, it takes merely 5 seconds for the ECG analysis with pre-charging completed synchronously, so that no extra time is needed for charging. In only eight seconds, the first shock can be delivered to increase the chance of successful defibrillation, and help rescuers save every second to save lives.

Physio-Control

Physio-control is another AED manufacturing medical company committed to providing expertly designed systems to its users. Its AED machines can work together with CPR sensors while doing heart rhythm analysis, which makes these devices highly efficient. During CPR, TFI uses triaxial field induction technology to pinpoint the distance between the chest pad and the back pad, to accurately measure chest compression depth, and provide high-quality feedback in real-time. In addition, they have a variety of AED types, with a big display screen that shows the necessary values, including ECG readings to check the patient’s health.

Zoll

Zoll medical corporation is a competitive player in the AED field. Their AEDs are designed to give clear feedback to the rescuer and improve CPR performance. Zoll AED’s lid can be used to prop up the patient’s head, which keeps the airway open. However, Zoll AED’s update period is long, and it can only provide 85J to 200J, which may lower the success rate when rescuing patients with high impedance.

Wrapping-up

AED brand selection is an extremely crucial process during which you have to weigh the pros and cons of the company you want to choose with extreme caution. Always ensure that your AED supplier complies with all the necessary medical standards critical to keeping your patients safe. This selection is also important because this is a matter of life and death. With the increasing frequency of cardiovascular diseases among people, having the best AED device is a necessity in today’s world.

