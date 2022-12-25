NPO Radio 2 DJ Bart Arens opened the latest edition of the Top 2000 in the night from Saturday to Sunday. He did so, as has become tradition in recent years, with a musical medley. Just after midnight, on a floating stage in the pond next to Sound and Vision in Hilversum, Arens played along on his piano during a mash-up with songs such as In The Air Tonight (Phil Collins) and Als Ze Er Niet Is (De Dijk).

