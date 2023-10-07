Interesting, the list of the 15 best-selling EVs to date is really different!

In the past, car sales lists were quite boring. Opel, Volkswagen and Peugeot were well-known brands that topped the lists for decades. This is different with the arrival of electric cars.

Changes happen every year and the offering varies. Lease drivers choose what is available, with a good price-quality ratio. As a result, last year’s number one can suddenly join somewhere at the bottom in the following year. In any case, it makes for an interesting list!

Last year it was the Skoda Enyaq iV that topped the list. This concerns new sales of electric cars in the Netherlands, in the period January 2023 to August 2023. The figures come from VWE Automotive. The adoption of EVs continues apace. It will therefore not surprise you that the numbers have increased again.

New number 1!

The Skoda Enyaq was at #1 last year with 3,672 sales. There is a new king who heads the list and the numbers are a lot more. It will come as no surprise, you see the car driving very often. It is Tesla with the Model Y. Until August of this year, the American brand managed to sell a total of 8,388 copies of the thing. And that makes the Model Y the new number 1.

The number 2

At number two last year we saw the Peugeot e-208. An electric B-segment car that represents the bottom end of the electric car market. This is still here to stay, because for the second year in a row the e-208 is in second place! The numbers have also increased. In the same period in 2022, it still accounted for 2,543 sales. This year this has increased to 4,409 units.

The number 3

Then on to number three. Last year this concerned the Kia EV6. The Kia had to leave the field and dropped to thirteenth place. This year we see the Volvo XC40 at number three. This electric Swede was in eleventh place last year. So a nice profit. With 3,691 sales to be precise. That was 1,138 compared to last year’s list.

And the rest of the list…

The top 15 have winners and losers. We see newcomers and say goodbye to a number of models. New in the top 15 is the Tesla Model 3. This means that there are not one, but two Teslas in the list this year. The Model 3 is in fourth place with 3,085 sales. Did those price reductions make sense after all?

Also new is the Renault Mégane E-Tech in 8th place with 2,715 sales. The French hatchback is seen more and more often and has therefore entered the top 15. Also new is the Opel Corsa-e at 10th with 2,248 sales. The German counterpart of the e-208. Then two new BMWs: on 11 the i4 and on 14 the iX1. With 2,080 and 1,907 sales respectively. The last year is the Hyundai IONIQ 5 that we saw in P11 last year. Good for 1,833 sales this year. Total new EV sales in 2023 through August are 74,389 units.

With this we also say goodbye to a number of models. The Citroën Ë-C4, Audi Q4 e-tron, Fiat 500, Mini Cooper SE, BMW iX3, Polestar 2 and the Cupra Born had to leave the field this year. Major developments this year! You can see the top 15 below.

Best-selling EVs of 2023 to date (Jan to Aug 2023)

Tesla Model Y (8,388) Peugeot e-208 (4.409) Volvo XC40 (3,691) Tesla Model 3 (3,085) Skoda Enyaq iV (3,038) Volkswagen ID.4 (2,825) Kia Niro EV (2,775) Renault Mégane E-Tech (2,715) Volkswagen ID.3 (2,455) Opel Corsa-e (2,248) BMW i4 (2,080) Peugeot e-2008 (2,055) Peugeot e-2008 (1.945) BMW iX1 (1.907) Hyundai IONIQ 5 (1,833)

Source: VWE Automotive

This article Top 15 best-selling EVs to date first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

