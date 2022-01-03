Many players end their contract next June, but in 90 minutes we have realized that the vast majority of the great footballers who will soon have to leave their teams play in the winger position. These are the top ten:
The Welshman hardly counts for Carlo Ancelotti and is most likely looking for a Premier League destination. Southampton and Newcastle are the two highest ranked teams.
The Belgian has never fully settled in the Royal Society. We all know that he is a magnificent footballer and in San Sebastián he has a special affection for the mischief he does when he has a good day. His lack of regularity is his weak point.
The Mexican player has been at Porto for many years and perhaps it is time to take a leap to see if he has enough level to establish himself in a somewhat larger team.
When he arrived at the Turin team he aimed to become a reference for Italians. Years later, he has failed to meet the expectations that were placed on him. Players like Federico Chiesa have taken the lead.
The Colombian is right now an important player at Juventus and it would not surprise anyone if he renewed for a few more years. If released, it would be a very interesting piece for a club on the rise in the Premier League.
One of the most underrated players of the last decade: Iván Perisic. The Croatian has been important wherever he has gone. His best years have been at Inter and Bayern. His future is unknown.
The French seems to be willing not to renew with Barça if the terms that their agents require in the contract are not met. Barça will not give its arm to twist due to the economic impossibility of accepting this offer.
The Argentine would be a fundamental piece for any team in the world, but at PSG Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Messi have coincided this year. Next season will feature more prominence in the event that Mbappé leaves.
The number 10 of the Eurocup champion ends her contract with Napoli in June. Romanticism invites us to be optimistic and think that Lorenzo will end up renewing, but the truth is that the situation does not look good.
Except for a last minute surprise, the PSG player will sign with Real Madrid in the coming months, thus fulfilling his childhood dream. It is a tremendous blow on the table of the white team that is putting together a “super team”.
#Top #wingers #released #June
Leave a Reply