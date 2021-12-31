If you want to feel happy, just add some fun or give meaning to your life and you will discover that you will be happier not only in the present, but you will enhance your own capabilities to be happier in the future.

Experts recommend several ways to enhance human capabilities to increase an immediate sense of pleasure, add meaning to life, or even both in the blink of an eye. Only your will is all you need.

Here are the ways to take it wherever you are – whether at work, at home, outside, or behind the wheel of your car.

1- Take one deep breath

Rapid, shallow breathing is common among people who suffer from feelings of anxiety that lead to a racing heart, feeling dizzy, or even having a panic attack.

Deep breathing exercises, which are done by deliberately taking in slow, even breaths and exhaling slowly, can help restore normal breathing patterns and reduce anxiety levels.

2- Thinking of an event during the day that makes you feel grateful

Thinking about an event that may make you feel grateful, even if it is simple and for just a few moments, helps the brain overcome any negative feeling. Maybe you ate a delicious breakfast, enjoy reading the newspaper, or you’re still working helps embed happiness in the brain.

3- Think of an incident you haven’t had during the day

Try to think of bad things that you didn’t have during the day, eg you didn’t have a car accident and no one in your family got sick, and keep things in perspective.

4- Smile

Many people believe that happiness comes from within, not from without. On the contrary, it can come from simple actions you do—your intentional decision to smile, for example, that actually activates the chemicals in the brain that stimulate happiness.

5- Call things by their names

angry! helpless! sad! Worried! These phrases in which you can describe your immediate feelings immediately mitigate the negative effects of those feelings. By simply naming those feelings, you shift the neural activity in the emotional part of the brain to the part that performs thinking tasks, making you better able to overcome your emotional feelings and take control of things.

6- Sitting in a healthy posture

Sitting unhealthily can cause negative emotional outbursts. Studies show that those who sit improperly have more experiences of feeling bad mood, lower sense of self-esteem, and low confidence compared to those who sit upright.

And correct sitting posture can cause a positive emotional state – such as feeling confident, assertive and a happier mood.

The correct sitting posture also helps your physical health and prevents many health problems such as neck, shoulder and back problems.

7- Think about the little blessings in your life and their price

Experts in psychology confirm that appreciating the little things that you enjoy in your life and thinking about them, even for a few seconds, is a good experience to avoid negative feelings and push oneself to think about positive things, which helps to increase the hormone of happiness in the body steadily.

8- value yourself

If you draw attention to your strengths, you will greatly lift your spirits. Think of one thing you’ve already accomplished or coped with well during the day, or focus on a good behavior or character that you’ve demonstrated—starting a new project, making a phone call, or even an honest talk with a colleague.

9- Finding positive meaning in negative events

If you encounter a setback, you can find a quick way to turn it into something positive! Start thinking of the setback as a challenge, not a failure. This will take five seconds or less in the remaining 25. Start thinking about how to move forward and get out of the setback.

10- Use a specific desktop image on your computer

A photo of your family, travels or your favorite saying can enhance your happy moments. A short break to enjoy a picture of a landscape can boost your mental health by lowering stress or blood pressure — as well as increasing your happiness hormone. To prevent getting used to a particular picture you put on your desktop, change it periodically.

If a person is controlled by negative things, he will lose his pleasure, joy, good relationships, and even a sense of humor. Experiencing and absorbing moments of happiness has long-term benefits for the human brain.

Psychologists confirm that positive experiences and happy thoughts can develop new nerve centers in the human brain and employ them by providing it with intrinsic strengths such as flexibility, gratitude, enthusiasm, and ultimately happiness.