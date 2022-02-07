GfK drafted the ranking of the best-selling retail games in the UK in the week ending on February 5, 2022. Pokémon Legends Arceus is once again confirmed in first place, but by a whisker, while Dying Light 2 debuts in second place.

Below is the top 10 best selling games in the UK between 30 January and 5 February 2022:

Arceus Pokémon Legends Dying Light 2 FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Mario Party Superstars New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Grand Theft Auto 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard

Pokémon Arceus Legends, an image from the game

As we can see from the Pokémon Legends ranking, Arceus is still first. However it is pointed out that the sales from the previous week are dropped by 72%, a rather sudden drop for a game in the series. For comparison, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had experienced a 61% drop after week two, which however coincided with the end of Black Friday.

Dying Light 2, on the other hand, marks an exceptional debut and according to the data GfK has not beaten Pokémon Arceus Legends for a while in the retail market. In any case, this is an exceptional result, especially when we consider that the game arrived on the shelves of the stores on Friday 4 February. As for the digital market, however, we know for sure that the Techland game has done well, winning 6 out of 10 positions in the Steam Top 10. Additionally, we learn that of the physical copies of Dying Light 2 in the UK 54% are for PS5, 27% for Xbox and 19% for PS4.

The evergreen FIFA 22 closes the podium, while Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves hits a sharp halt, slipping from fifth place last week to 21st.

Staying on the subject of sales, Arceus Pokémon Legends totaled 6.5 million copies sold worldwide in the first week of launch.