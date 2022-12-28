We list the most special cars that have been spotted on Dutch soil this year.

The time to look back on the past year (whether or not wistfully) has begun again. At Autoblog we also participate nicely, starting with the most special spots of 2022. Enough has been spotted in the past year, but we will not tire you with a Top 2000. We keep it nice and clear, with a Top 10.

Everyone has traveled extensively this year, but we will limit ourselves to the spots on Dutch soil. We have already extensively covered foreign spots in our overview of holiday spots (part 1 and part 2). We now go through the Dutch top spots, in chronological order.

Ferrari Enzo

At the beginning of the year we were startled by a less pleasant message from Baarn. A Ferrari Enzo had crashed. Spotter @jeffreyderuiter was also present at the scene of the accident, who captured the aftermath of the crash. You can say what you want, but it is a special spot.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

A Swiss Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the last thing you expect in a Limburg village. Yet @dutchstylez managed to spot this imposing hypercar in Lomm. Many more Chiron Super Sport’s will probably not be spotted in our country, because there is not one on Dutch registration for the time being. Perridon does have one, but he drives it around Dubai.

Ford Fordzilla P1

Spotting a concept car on the street: it doesn’t get much crazier than that. @ijzerspots got a real concept car in front of his lens when the Fordzilla P1 visited The Hague earlier this year. The car was decked out in a gold-colored wrap especially for the occasion. The Fordzilla P1 was actually just a virtual race car, but as you can see Ford also built a physical one.

Lamborghini Centennial

The only Centenario on Dutch registration is a well-known appearance, but the owner still provides variety. This year the car received a new wrap for the second time. The €2.2 million Lambo was originally black with yellow, but is now matte white with matte black. @hulaucarphotography spotted the car in its home base: Oisterwijk in Brabant.

Bentley Bacalar

July was a top month in terms of spots and the highlight was this Bentley Bacalar. Only 12 of this car are ever built and one of the very first copies suddenly turned up in Limburg (Limburg again). It is actually a car that does not belong in the Netherlands, because the Bacalar has no roof. So no emergency roof either. That doesn’t make this spot any less special. On the contrary, it will be difficult for @patrickcoerver to surpass this spot in 2023.

Ferrari F50

Spotting an F40, Enzo or LaFerrari is special, but spotting an F50 is really special. Even in London or Monaco you have to be very lucky to see one. Let alone in the Netherlands. There is one F50 on a Dutch registration, but this copy came from England to visit Zandvoort. @rvcarphotographic was on site to capture this rare exotic.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster

As we wrote above, the Netherlands is not a country for cars without a roof, yet someone paid €1.1 million for an Aston Martin without a roof and without a windscreen. Despite the practical disadvantages (or precisely because of them), it is a very beautiful appearance, especially in this red color. @akcarspotting captured a unique highway spot in July.

Bugatti Veyron x3

Perridon’s Bugattis are now well known, but it remains special to see three Bugattis on Dutch soil. Last summer, the Veyron, the Veyron Grand Sport and the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse were spotted by @arnoldh at the Harbor Club. This was perhaps the last time, because Mr. Perridon has exchanged Rotterdam for Dubai.

KTM X-Bow GT-XR

In a KTM X-Bow you were always exposed to the elements (unless you ordered the optional windshield), but with the new GT-XR, KTM finally has a real car. Despite this, it is still a niche product. That makes it extra special that @yoeri_fakkeldij managed to spot this copy in the Netherlands less than a month after the unveiling.

Ferrari 612 Vandenbrink Shooting Brake

The last spot from this list is the rarest. There is only one of the 612 Vandenbrink Shooting Brake. The original design dates back to 2007, but it only came to this copy in 2019. @dadamphotography managed to spot the one and only 612 Shooting Brake in a parking garage in Groningen.

So far our overview with the most special spots of 2022! You don’t have to wait until next year for spots to be highlighted again, because we have the Spot of the Week every Sunday. If you upload on Autoblog Spots you automatically have a chance to be put in the spotlight in this way and win a hat or cap. So keep uploading!

Would you like to see more photos of the spots from this list? Click on the picture to go to the spot!

