At this rate, it would take the province of Friesland more than a hundred years to issue as many fines as South Holland did in 2023. In the Netherlands, 1,140,176 fines were issued by speed cameras last year, but only 9,492 of these violations took place in Friesland. That is why the location of the most active speed camera is so striking: it is also in the north of the Netherlands, but in Groningen.

Every year, Top Gear delves into the figures of the Public Prosecution Service to see the most active speed cameras in the Netherlands. The pole in Papendrecht (the 2022 winner) has been overtaken by a new speed camera in Groningen. Since October 2022, there has been a pole on the Europaweg that flashes at speeds higher than 50 km/h. A lot of people were unaware, because the most active speed camera in the Netherlands was shared widely 42,000 speeding fines out.

The flex flashes do an even better job

The camera in Groningen is the most diligent fixed speed camera, but the flex flash units also managed to score quite well. That is why the top 10 below has suddenly become a top 13. A flex speed camera along the A1 issued no fewer than 86,296 speeding fines. A temporary pole further away handed out more than 43,000 speeding tickets. A total of 472,287 drivers were ticketed for a flexible speed camera in 2023.

All speed cameras in the Netherlands together (i.e. temporary and permanent) were good for this 3,424,868 fines. Of these, 184,905 were for red lights, the rest were for excessive speed. South Holland is at a lonely height and issues twice as many fines as the number two; that is Gelderland with 469,330 fines. North Brabant can also do something with 416,369 fines.

Top 10 speed cameras in the Netherlands of 2023

Place Location Total 10. Leusden Randweg (near Valleilaan) 26,476 09. Kaag and Braassem N207 (intersection Dokter Stapenséastraat) 27,434 08. Rotterdam S107 (Maasboulevard intersection Oude Plantagedreef) 28,081 07. Ede N224 (crossing Laarwoud towards Arnhem) 28,099 ## The Hague* S106 (Moerweg near light pole 33) 28,546 06. Katwijk N206 (intersection Wassenaarseweg towards Rijnsburg) 29,355 05. Westland N211 (Wippolderlaan intersection Veilingroute) 29,858 04. Goeree-Overflakkee N57 (at hmp 23.9 intersection Vissersweg) 33,249 03. The Hague Benoordenhoutseweg (crossing Laan van Clingendael towards Wassenaar) 36,254 02. Papendrecht N3 (near hmp 3.0 towards A15) 36,463 01. Groningen Europaweg (near Sontplein) 42,532 ##. Front* A1 (at hmp 94.7 towards Apeldoorn) 43,280 ## Apeldoorn* A1 (at hmp 89.5 towards Deventer) 86,296

Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: Public Prosecution Service

* Flex flash