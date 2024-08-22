The start of the 2024/25 season in European football has brought with it some great performances, surprises and memorable moments in the major leagues. With Manchester City leading the way, having won the Community Shield and their first league game, several teams have stood out for their strength and determination in their respective championships. Olympique de Marseille and Hellas Verona have surprised with convincing victories, while teams such as Real Madrid and PSG have shown solidity, but also initial challenges. In this article, we look back at the ten clubs that have shone the brightest so far this season.
Manchester City have made a spectacular start to the season. After winning the Community Shield in a thrilling final against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola’s side reaffirmed their dominance in the Premier League with a resounding victory in their opening league game, beating Chelsea 2-0. With an established style of play and a talented squad, City have shown that they remain the team to beat both in England and in Europe. Their ability to control games and finish at key moments keeps them at the top.
Olympique Marseille have impressed in their Ligue 1 debut, thrashing Stade Brestois 5-1. This resounding victory has allowed them to take the lead in the French league. This brilliant start allows them to dream of fighting at the top of the table this season. The renewal of the team and the signing of key players seem to have yielded the expected results, showing solidity both in attack and defence. Marseille seems ready to compete head to head with the big names in French football.
Hellas Verona have had one of the most impressive results in the Serie A opener, beating the champions of just a few seasons ago, Napoli, 3-0 in their first match, showing great character in their first appearance of the season. This team has shown that they are ready to challenge bigger rivals, making it clear that their objective is not only to stay in the league, but also to surprise and make things difficult for any team. Verona’s confidence and tactical approach have been key to this solid start, which has generated positive expectations.
Brighton & Hove Albion have started their Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Everton, which has allowed them to move into top spot in the table. Following their meteoric rise in recent seasons, the team has established an attractive playing identity which has begun to bear fruit early in the campaign. This winning start fuels hopes that Brighton will continue their development and continue to compete at the top end of the table, establishing themselves as an emerging force in England.
Bayer Leverkusen have started the season with extra motivation after winning the German Super Cup, a victory that could mark a turning point in their campaign. This early achievement has filled a team that is already emerging as a contender in the Bundesliga with confidence. With a mix of youth and experience, and under the guidance of an ambitious coaching staff, Leverkusen seem to have everything in their favour to compete at a high level in domestic and international competitions.
Real Madrid have begun the 2024/25 season by lifting the European Super Cup following a 2-0 win over Atalanta. However, their start to La Liga has been less ideal, with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. Despite boasting a top-notch forward line consisting of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Mbappé and Rodrygo, Los Merengues were unable to overcome a combative Mallorca. However, this Madrid side continues to show its usual ability to compete at the highest level, both on the European and domestic stage, with its sights set on regaining its best form.
Despite the French Super Cup being suspended, PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 season with a resounding 4-1 win over Le Havre. Despite a few changes during pre-season and uncertainty surrounding certain key figures, the team has shown cohesion on the pitch and has shown its ambition both domestically and internationally. With a squad packed with talent, PSG will ultimately look to live up to expectations in every competition they face.
Rayo Vallecano have started their LaLiga campaign with an important victory against a stronger rival, showing that they will not be an easy team to beat. They have started LaLiga with a great 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad, a clearly superior rival on paper. The combative attitude and tactical order have been key elements in this first positive result, which has given the team a considerable morale boost. With confidence on the rise, Rayo will look to take advantage of this good start to consolidate themselves in the first division and continue challenging the most powerful teams.
Atalanta have had a mixed start to the season. Despite losing the European Super Cup to Real Madrid, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team bounced back with a strong 4-0 win over Lecce in Serie A. This result puts them at the top of the Italian championship, standing out for their offensive power and ability to react. Despite the setback in Europe, Atalanta have started strongly in their domestic league, which allows them to dream of repeating their previous successful campaigns in Serie A.
Mallorca deserve a special mention in this ranking after securing a valuable 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in their La Liga debut. This result is especially significant, given that the Balearic team managed to stop an elite offense made up of the likes of Bellingham, Mbappé, Vinicius and Rodrygo. Mallorca’s solid defensive performance and fighting spirit left Madrid unable to take the three points. This draw not only boosts the team’s morale, but also makes them a tough opponent for anyone in the Spanish league this season.
