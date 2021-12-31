Even with the pandemic, the Nintendo switch received many amazing titles this year. We had things suitable for the whole family like Mario Party Superstarsas well as other games single-player What Metroid Dread and Shin Megami Tensei V. Regardless of which genre is your favorite, surely the hybrid console of the Big N had something for you in 2021.

To close the year, Metacritic has published a list with the best games of Switch that came out in the last 12 months and here below we share the Top 10 with the respective ratings they obtained on the platform:

1. The House in Fata Morgana – Dreams of the Revenants Edition – 96/100

2. Tetris Effect: Connected – 95/100

3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 89/100

4. Death’s Door – 89/100

5. DUSK – 88/100

6. Fez – 88/100

7. Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 88/100

8. Monster Hunter Rise – 88/100

9. Metroid Dread – 88/100

10. Quake Remastered – 87/100

Surely you are wondering, what the hell is it The House in Fata Morgana and why did it rank first on this list? It is a suspenseful visual novel, which is divided into three episodes. If you are a fan of this genre then you should definitely give it a try.

The rest of the list is made up of well-known games, and some of them even came out in previous years on other platforms, but it was only in 2021 that they reached the Switch.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, 2022 will be a very interesting year for the Switch especially since we could have the premiere of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, as well as Bayonetta 3 and who knows what else the Big N has up its sleeve.

Via: Metacritic