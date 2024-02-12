The most recent Index of Cities in Motion (ICIM) of the IESE Business Schoolled by professors Pascual Berrone and Joan Enric Ricart, published a new ranking of the metropolises smartest in the world.

The index took into account the level of development they have had in their economy, human capital, social cohesion, environment, governance, urban planning, international projection, technology, mobility and transportation, crucial elements behind a world-class city.

Two places in Colombia are located in the top 10 in Latin America. We tell you what they are and what position they occupied.

According to the official portal of the IESE Business School, In the current edition, 183 cities – including 85 capitals – from 92 countries were analyzed.

Globally, the ranking was led by Londonfollowed by New York, Paris, Tokyo, Berlin, Singapore, Oslo, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Chicago.

From Colombia, the highlighted cities were Bogotá and Medellínwhich were in the top 10 in Latin America.

What were the positions of Bogotá and Medellín?

According to the Cities in Motion Index (ICIM) of the IESE Business School, Bogotá was in seventh place as one of the smartest cities and Medellín ranked ninth.

The leading city was Santiago de Chilefollowed by Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

Santiago de Chile tops the list in Latin America.

Top 10 smartest cities in Latin America:

1. Santiago.

2. Buenos Aires.

3. Montevideo.

4. Mexico City.

5. Panama.

6. Sao Paulo.

7. Bogota.

8. Rio de Janeiro.

9. Medellin.

10. Rosary.

Bogotá and Medellín in the top 10.

