A striker comparable to Zlatan Ibrahimovic thanks to his quality in possession, it’s fair to say that Man Utd fans are excited about the signing of Joshua Zirkzee. Zirkzee was exceptional for Bologna last season and, considering his age and profile, the €42 million the Red Devils have spent to acquire his services seems like a bargain.

Getting rid of Adrien Rabiot was a great deal in its own right by Juventus, but replacing him with Douglas Luiz? Well, that’s surprisingly good business. The Brazilian was one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during the 2023/24 season, and he will be the player that Thiago Motta builds his new Juve midfield around.

Having come close to signing on the final day of last summer (he literally flew to Munich for a medical before discovering the deal couldn’t be done), João Palhinha is now officially a Bayern Munich player. The Portuguese destroyer, who has made more tackles than any other Premier League player over the past two years, is the perfect addition to Bayern Munich’s rather empty midfield.

Technically, Manchester City paid their sister club Troyes £30.8m for Savinho. In reality, due to the structure of the City Football Group, they essentially paid themselves €25m for Savinho. Regardless of the shady financial aspect of this transfer, Manchester City seemed to have signed a top player. The 20-year-old was absolutely electric on loan to fellow CFG club Girona during the 2023/24 season, guiding them to UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in their history with his 19 La Liga goal contributions.

€62m is a pretty hefty amount to splash out on an 18-year-old, but Leny Yoro may really be that special. As adept in possession as he is out of it, Man United have secured the services of a player who could lead the team’s defensive unit for the next 15 years. With that in mind, it’s probably not a bad price after all.

€13m for a striker who captained his nation at Euro 2024 and scored 21 goals in all competitions during the 2023/24 season? As well as Morata’s fine form with Atletico Madrid and Spain, the forward also brings with him to AC Milan a wealth of Serie A experience from his former club Juventus and the ability to seamlessly fill the void left by Olivier Giroud in the team’s attacking unit.

Basically, every big club in Europe wanted to sign Michael Olise. And considering he is only 22 years old and scored 16 goals in just 14 starts last season for Crystal Palace, it is pretty easy to see why. In Olise, Bayern have signed a player who is capable of developing into a world-class player and who can bring a huge X-factor to their attack.

Of course, Kylian Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid tops this list.

Real Madrid literally signed the best footballer in the world for free. There are no bigger or better signings than this one.