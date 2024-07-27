Although Euro 2024 and the Copa America have dominated football headlines for most of the summer so far, there have still been plenty of transfers that have managed to get football fans excited as well.
From Manchester United finally showing some competition in the market to Real Madrid signing literally the best footballer in the world, fans have already seen plenty of fun transfers.
But which ones have been the best so far? Well, that’s what we’re saying. 90min We’re here to find out. Here’s our top 10 signings of the summer so far… ranked.
Price: 26 million euros
English striker Mason Greenwood has been signed by Olympique Marseille, marking a significant move in his career. Greenwood, who came through the Manchester United academy, joins the French club in the hope of revitalising his career and bringing his talent to the table. The young forward, known for his goalscoring ability and versatility in attack, will look to establish himself as a key player at Marseille and help the team achieve its goals in Ligue 1 and European competitions.
Price: 42 million euros
A striker comparable to Zlatan Ibrahimovic thanks to his quality in possession, it’s fair to say that Man Utd fans are excited about the signing of Joshua Zirkzee. Zirkzee was exceptional for Bologna last season and, considering his age and profile, the €42 million the Red Devils have spent to acquire his services seems like a bargain.
Price: 52 million euros
Getting rid of Adrien Rabiot was a great deal in its own right by Juventus, but replacing him with Douglas Luiz? Well, that’s surprisingly good business. The Brazilian was one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during the 2023/24 season, and he will be the player that Thiago Motta builds his new Juve midfield around.
Price: 55 million euros
Having come close to signing on the final day of last summer (he literally flew to Munich for a medical before discovering the deal couldn’t be done), João Palhinha is now officially a Bayern Munich player. The Portuguese destroyer, who has made more tackles than any other Premier League player over the past two years, is the perfect addition to Bayern Munich’s rather empty midfield.
Price: 55 million euros
Brazilian talent Endrick has been signed by Real Madrid, generating great excitement among the club’s fans. Endrick, just 17 years old, joins from Palmeiras, where he stood out for his impressive skill and goalscoring ability. With his signing, Real Madrid secure one of the most promising gems in world football, betting on his development and future at the club. Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick will look to adapt to European football and contribute to the team’s success in La Liga and the Champions League, establishing himself as a future star for the white club.
Price: 25 million euros
Technically, Manchester City paid their sister club Troyes £30.8m for Savinho. In reality, due to the structure of the City Football Group, they essentially paid themselves €25m for Savinho. Regardless of the shady financial aspect of this transfer, Manchester City seemed to have signed a top player. The 20-year-old was absolutely electric on loan to fellow CFG club Girona during the 2023/24 season, guiding them to UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in their history with his 19 La Liga goal contributions.
Price: 62 million euros
€62m is a pretty hefty amount to splash out on an 18-year-old, but Leny Yoro may really be that special. As adept in possession as he is out of it, Man United have secured the services of a player who could lead the team’s defensive unit for the next 15 years. With that in mind, it’s probably not a bad price after all.
Price: 13 million euros
€13m for a striker who captained his nation at Euro 2024 and scored 21 goals in all competitions during the 2023/24 season? As well as Morata’s fine form with Atletico Madrid and Spain, the forward also brings with him to AC Milan a wealth of Serie A experience from his former club Juventus and the ability to seamlessly fill the void left by Olivier Giroud in the team’s attacking unit.
Price: 53 million euros
Basically, every big club in Europe wanted to sign Michael Olise. And considering he is only 22 years old and scored 16 goals in just 14 starts last season for Crystal Palace, it is pretty easy to see why. In Olise, Bayern have signed a player who is capable of developing into a world-class player and who can bring a huge X-factor to their attack.
Rate: Free
Of course, Kylian Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid tops this list.
Real Madrid literally signed the best footballer in the world for free. There are no bigger or better signings than this one.
