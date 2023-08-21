Monday, August 21, 2023, 12:00

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

First there were brooms, then vacuum machines and finally autonomous robots. If we have known how to do something well as a species, it is to apply our knowledge and skills to free ourselves from the most thankless chores at home. And on that list, sweeping the floor occupies without the slightest doubt the first position on the podium. Perhaps that is why we have fallen in love so much and in such a short time with those little round friends that go through our flat looking for and capturing dust, lint and any trace of dirt, wherever they are.

Related News



This is not a manner of speaking: more and more people consider their robot vacuum cleaner to be something closer to a pet than a simple appliance. Surely it has happened to you too if you have had one. And if it is the first time that you consider buying it, this short article will serve as a starting guide so that you know what aspects you have to pay attention to and what prices are the most reasonable.

The second question is surely the one that interests you the most a priori. Although there are robot vacuum cleaners that go far beyond the four-figure border, it is possible to find models around 100 euros capable of offering impeccable performance for quite some time. The basic idea here is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to have the house like gold jets.

If we focus on the fundamental characteristics, the most important is electric power, which will largely determine the suction capacity of the robot and, therefore, its effectiveness as a vacuum cleaner. Now, don’t be obsessed with getting as many watts as possible, since they usually go hand in hand with decibels.

It is also crucial to ensure that the robot has a HEPA filter and that it has a good navigation system, or else there will always be corners of the house uncleaned. Finally, a piece of advice from a friend: in addition to the connectivity and the functions of the charging base, do not lose sight of the autonomy of operation. The range is very wide, but it is worth opting for models that exceed at least 70 minutes.

And little more to tell you. I leave you with a small selection in which you know the 10 models of robot vacuum cleaners that accumulate the most positive reviews in the main specialized stores.

CECOTEC











A model with a autonomy of 2 hours with a multifunction brush that combines bristles and silicone, equipped with a mixed tank in which it can store both solid and liquid waste. It has a suction power of 1400 Pa and can sweep and mop simultaneouslyeven on carpets and carpets thanks to its exclusive Brush Pro technology. It can be programmed 7 days a week and has iTech 3.0 intelligent navigation.

IROBOT











The authentic Roomba model in its i1152 version, which offers up to 3 hours of uninterrupted operation and it is based on the exclusive iRobotOS operating system, which progressively learns your cleaning routines to adapt to your daily rhythms and be much more efficient. It also incorporates Dirt Detect technology, which identifies the areas where the most dirt accumulates to give them higher priority.

DREAM ME











It can clean surfaces of up to 250 square meters with a single charge, thanks to its sophisticated LiDAR mapping system, with which specific routes can be easily planned for the robot to save time, instead of drawing random lines from obstacle to obstacle. It has a water tank to moisten the floor and facilitate the cleaning of the most persistent dirt.

XIAOMI











This model incorporates a LDS-sensor that allows you to measure distances in real time and avoid collisions with all kinds of obstacles, managing to establish much faster cleaning routes. It is worth highlighting its scrubbing system, which offers a zigzag mode, to cover the maximum possible area, and also a Y-shaped movement, perfect for recreating the effect of cleaning by hand to guarantee total efficiency.

LEFANT











We are now going with a robot vacuum cleaner with a double HEPA filter and 4 programmable cleaning modes, with a width of only 28 centimeters, with which can clean even the smallest spaces and remove even the dirt that accumulates in the corners. Its advanced navigation system has 13 sensors on the front that prevent any collision or fall, if your house has stairs.

HONITURE











With a power of 3000 Pa and a noise level that does not exceed 50 decibels, we are faced with a robot vacuum cleaner model. perfect for cleaning even at night and find the house clean when you wake up. It has an intelligent navigation system and can be linked to devices such as Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can make it work using voice commands. It has a 2-year warranty.

EICOBOT











Up to a maximum of 110 minutes of autonomy is offered by the 2500 mAh battery of this robot vacuum cleaner, which means covering an area of ​​about 130 square meters. And all this producing just 55 decibels: an acceptable noise level so as not to disturb sleep, not even the smallest in the house. In addition, when the charge level drops below 15%, the vacuum cleaner automatically returns to its base to recharge and continue cleaning.

BENICO











This robot has 4 cleaning modes and incorporates 2 side brushes that drag all the dirt to the suction opening, with a power of 1400 Pa. It can absorb everything from bread crumbs to more complicated residues, such as pet hair and solid debris and larger, even if they are on carpet or carpet. It can be programmed through its exclusive application to design cleaning routines and control its position at all times via mobile or other device.

CECOTEC











In addition to sweeping, vacuuming, scrubbing and mopping, this robot vacuum cleaner has a drying function, so you won’t have to worry about possible slips or wait a long time to step on the newly cleaned area again. Another notable feature is that its suction mouth does not have a central brush, so you do not have to fear that tangles will occur when vacuuming hair or animal hair.

DREAM ME











What most attracts the attention of this powerful model of robot vacuum cleaner (no less than 4000 Pa) is its charging station, which at first may seem bulky but will save you a lot of time and effort, since you only need to remove accumulated dirt every 45 days: the rest of the time, the operation is completely automatic. In just 8 minutes, it performs a complete mapping of surfaces of 100 square meters thanks to the use of the SLAM algorithm, with intelligent navigation based on the LiDAR system.