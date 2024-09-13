The ratings for the new EA Sports FC 25 are here and with them, we can see who are the best in their positions according to the video game (and public opinion).
And now it’s time to review the best right-wing midfielders. We’ll see a lot of variety, both in leagues, teams and genres.
“El Fideo” has just retired from the Argentine national team but continues to play at a high level for Benfica. He closes the ranking with a rating of 83.
She has long since ceased to be the daughter of an NBA legend. Rotman plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States and for her country’s women’s national team.
The Dutchman was one of the revelations of last season, key in Xabi Alonso’s scheme at Bundesliga champions Leverkusen.
He also played with his country in the Euro in Germany, where they performed well by reaching the semi-finals.
Dallmann, 30, is a great player for Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga. He earned a rating of 84 for this new version of the game.
The 24-year-old Frenchwoman is another of Chelsea’s great players. She is also a regular in the squad for her national team.
Your rating? 84.
This will be Sané’s fifth season at Bayern Munich. The German footballer previously played under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He is said to have played for the best in the world.
Palmer was one of the pleasant revelations of the 2024/25 season. The great level he showed at Chelsea led him to play the Euro with England and he even had the luxury of scoring a goal in the final.
Another French player on this list. Mateo, 26, plays for Nantes. She is also a regular in the national team.
Mahrez is one of the many footballers who left Europe for the Saudi Arabian league.
He is missed in Manchester City games.
German Huth is number 1 on this list. At 33 years old, she plays for her country, more precisely for Wolfsburg.
