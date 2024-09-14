Preparing your best team for the EA Sports FC 25? See below for the best right backs for this new season, as the official ratings of the favorite game for the fifas.
Below we leave you the organized list, with their official rating and the areas in which they stand out the most, according to their physical characteristics and ability on the field. In addition, you can now complete it with the best goalkeepers of this year.
Owned by Lyon, he is 24 years old and 1.64 metres tall. Ellie Carpenter opens the Top-10 of the best right backs, with his main qualities in Crossing (87) and Standing Tackle (87).
Rating: 83
At 1.85 meters tall and 26 years old, Benjamin White He remains on the list as one of the most consistent right backs in all areas, for that reason, he only stands out in four areas: Intercerptions, Standing Tackle, Reactions and Short Passing (84).
Rating: 84
Kyle Walker34 years old and 1.83 meters tall, stands out in the Manchester City in three main areas: Sprint Speed (93), Jumping and Shot Power (87).
Rating: 84
Achraf Hakimi He remains one of FC25’s most sought-after right-backs, having shone for PSG, especially in Sprint Speed (93), Stamina (92) and Acceleration (89).
Rating: 84
At 29 years old and 1.64 meters tall, Ashley Lawrence She is ranked as the sixth best right back on the list. Her best conditions are in Balance (87) and Agility (86).
Rating: 85
Jules Kounde starts the Top 5 with his 1.80 meters of height and 25 years. He shines in the FC Barcelona within the headings Jumping (90) and Def Awareness (87).
Rating: 85
She is 1.72m tall and is already 32 years old, but she is still one of the most conditioned full-backs in the EA FC 25. It stands out mainly in Strength (92) and Composure (87).
Rating: 85
Joshua Kimmich inaugurates the podium, as the player of Bayern Munich He is 29 years old, 1.77 meters tall and his best conditions are in Crossing and Long Passing (91), in addition to outstanding numbers in Reactions and Short Passing (88).
Rating: 86
The silver medal goes to Trent Alexander-ArnoldHe is 1.80 meters tall, he is only 25 years old and his best conditions are in Crossing (93), Long Passing (92), Vision and Short Passing (89).
Rating: 86
At number one is Dani Carvajalwho is coming off his best year and is a Eurocup and Champions League champion. He is 32 years old, 1.73 meters tall and his best conditions are in Reactions, Ball Control, Crossing, Jumping and Aggression (85).
Rating: 86
