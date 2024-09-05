He transfer market It has been very intense in several offices of the Premier League. Millions of euros have changed hands and some of the league’s best players have moved inland, making England once again the country that moved the most money in the summer.
With the transfer window over, here is a list of the 10 best signings that shook up the club. Premier League heading into the 2024-2025 season, with special emphasis on the impact they could have on their respective teams.
Coming from the Paris Saint Germain in exchange for 42 million pounds, Manuel Ugarte arrives at Manchester United with the full intention of benching Casemiro, who had a dismal start to the season. He is set to lead the defensive midfield of the Red Devils.
After shining in just six months with the Borussia Dortmund, Ian Maatsen returns to the Premier League with an obvious sense of revenge. Aston Villa They signed the Dutch pearl for 37 million pounds and he promises to be one of the best signings this season.
The signing of Joao Felix for the Chelsea surprised everyone, as he ended up as a substitute in the FC Barcelona and seems to have lost its magic, but now it comes with the least possible pressure and has everything set to become the golden substitute for the London team.
More than 40 million pounds disbursed the Nottingham Forest to Newcastle to take their star midfielder. Elliot Anderson He is the typical Scottish footballer, tough and giving the right balance to the team, so at just 21 years old, he aims to shine and get the team out of the relegation zone. Tricky Trees and then make the jump to a big one.
Not many trust in this signing, but the return of Matthijs De Ligt at the orders of Erik Ten Hag They could once again strengthen the central defender, who is only 25 years old and has the possibility of re-emerging as one of the best defenders in the world.
Dominic Solankeone of the top scorers of the previous season, was acquired by the Spurs to reinforce their attack after the departure of Harry Kane. With 55 million pounds a Bournemouthhis signing represents a definitive bet to give a leap in quality to the attack.
Peter Neto arrived at Chelsea with the label of undisputed starter and for 51 million pounds, making him one of the most expensive signings of the season.
The Portuguese footballer has the character to be a reference with the Blues and it definitely comes with the backing of Enzo Maresca, who will give him the crack stripes.
The most important signing of the United was the one of Leny Yorowho was signed from Lille for more than £52m and is already Ten Hag’s biggest bet of the semester, but at just 18, his progress would have to be gradual.
Coming from the Gironahe Manchester City signed Savinho for a real bargain, as they were little more than 20 million pounds and they took a starting winger in Brazil who has been compared to the best wingers in the world today. Guardiola took the best player in terms of quality and price.
Ricardo Calafiori He is the young Italian defender who stood out in the European Championship and who was signed by 45 million eurosHis arrival at Arsenal seeks to strengthen the defensive line of Mikel Arteta’s team and could become the most influential signing for the Arsenal.
