After one of the great talents that emerged from the Independiente de Avellaneda quarry -we are talking about Sergio Agüero- has announced his retirement as a professional, we decided to review the 10 best players who started at Rojo. Look! Are there any missing?
With age of Sixth Division, made the leap to the First Division of Independiente in 2007 and, due to the sale of Daniel Montenegro and the nobility of Américo Gallego, he became the team’s hitch years later. Later, he played with Neymar in Santos but he did not quite meet the expectations we had for him when he debuted. Good dribbler.
Who later made a respectable soccer career in Mexico, England and Spain, emerged from Independiente’s quarry in 2005 and cut off until 2007. His return was expected, he is already 35 years old.
Cachavacha, an international of the Uruguay National Team and respected at Atlético Madrid, he made his professional debut at Independiente in 1997. No one can object to his career. One of the best Uruguayan forwards in history.
With scarcely 17 years, and from the hand of Jorge Gordillo, the Marshal appeared on the field as a professional for Independiente in 1997. Later, he became one of the best Argentine defenders for his time in Barcelona.
Although he had little tour in Independiente, there emerged and took its first steps between 2004 and 2007. Over time, he became a highly respected defender in Switzerland and the Bundesliga. He is on the brink of retirement.
At the age of 17 and with a team in need of sporting achievements, Barco appeared in the Primera de Independiente to win over the fans to pure pasture. He won the Copa Sudamericana in 2017 And he left.
He jumped onto the playing field in 2016 and was nowhere near playing the 2018 World Cup with Jorge Sampaoli’s Argentine National Team. They always look for him from Europe but he has not yet made the leap. A great right-back project made in Red.
The same footballer who later became an Independent Legend – the Stadium today bears his name – and the idol of Diego Armando Maradona himself also emerged from the quarry. He won 5 Liberators here. How can they not love it? Crack and winner.
The current goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team and Aston Villa made the youth divisions at Rojo de Avellaneda until – because he did not have the chance to debut – he decided to seek new directions at Arsenal (ING). Even so, dreams of returning.
At just 15 years old, Oscar Ruggeri decided to take him out of the bank and send him to the field to the kid born in Quilmes, Province of Buenos Aires. No one would have intuited -or yes- that it would become the most loved Argentine in England and one of the best soccer players in the history of the Argentine National Team. We regret your withdrawal.
