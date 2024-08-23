The truth is that talking about this topic is a rather delicate matter and can hurt people’s feelings. The world of video games is huge and there have been titles that have marked entire generations and have become cult games.

For this reason, trying to put together a top 10 or choose and organize the 10 video games that can be classified as classics in the industry is, today, a difficult task to say the least, since there will always be users who disagree and want to include some other title of their preference.

Even so, this short article will try to stick to objectivity as much as possible and will try to establish a list, in no particular order, of those games that made history and that today remain gems for the majority of the gamer population. Let’s begin!

Video games go beyond PCs or consoles

Before starting with the list, it is necessary to clarify that in the world of video games there are multiple platforms where they can be enjoyed. The most important are obviously specialized consoles and computers.

Although smartphones have recently become a big part of the gaming market, this list will only take into account titles that have been released for a specific console or PC. In the end, this article is about classics and smartphones are relatively new to the quality gaming industry.

In this sense, a gamer knows how to appreciate a good video game regardless of the platform on which it was released. The list below contains titles that have been total hits regardless of the platform that hosted them.

The 10 most acclaimed classics of all time

Having understood the above, it is time to see which are those classics that have transcended time and left behind a legacy that extends to the present day.

Windows Solitaire (1990)

The free online solitaire games that can be found on the Internet today have their origins in the little solitaire that came out for the Windows 3.0 operating system in 1990.

This gem, which can be considered a mini-game of patience, in which you have to stack cards in several columns, spread like wildfire across all office and home computers in the 1990s.

Being a pre-installed Windows game, many people had access to it quickly, and due to its simplicity and practicality, it was the favorite title to end the boredom of those years.

Super Mario Bros. (1985)

The first title from Nintendo’s plumber has undoubtedly become an all-time classic. And although today the market is completely flooded with platform games with Mario and Luigi as the main protagonists, the 1985 version of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) is pure adrenaline.

Doom (1993)

The shooter genre would never have achieved the fame it has today if this gem had not seen the light of day.

By 1993, the id Software studio was in charge of launching a first-person shooter for PC, where science fiction and high levels of explicit violence were the order of the day.

An absolute success that sold millions of copies and that even today has a fairly active community dedicated to making mods and speedrunnings.

Final Fantasy VII (1997)

It is no secret that the seventh edition of the Final Fantasy saga that came out for Sony’s PlayStation console marked a before and after in the RPG genre.

First, for being the first game in the series to feature three-dimensional graphics. And second, for giving the gaming world one of the best stories ever imagined for a video game. Its success and fame were such that Square Enix (formerly Square) remastered the game for PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as for Windows.

Half-Life (1998)

A cult shooter for many, Half-Life was a game developed by Valve Corporation that featured one of the best narratives in the gaming world. The legacy of this gem can be seen in the large number of mods, sequels and all kinds of material related to the game that are available online.

World of Warcraft (2004)

The father of MMORPGs, World of Warcraft (the legendary WoW) was a turning point for the genre. Its vast world and large number of updates have allowed it to maintain an active base of players who continue to explore this iconic virtual environment, completing multiple quests and leveling up their characters.

Tetris (1984)

Just like Windows Solitaire, Tetris has been a mini-game of patience and strategy that has captured the attention of millions of users around the world. Today, a version of Tetris can be found on basically any electronic device.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

Another must-have Nintendo classic, Ocarina of Time was a three-dimensional edition of The Legend of Zelda that was released on the famous Nintendo 64.

Its gameplay revolutionized the gaming world at the time and its captivating narrative led millions of players to desperately search for a copy of this title. In fact, many would dare to say that among Nintendo titles, Ocarina of Time is without a doubt in first place or at least on the podium.

Its remake for the Nintendo 3DS (2011) was also a huge success.

Counter-Strike (1999)

Counter-Strike was and will continue to be the quintessential cooperative shooter. Since its release, this title has flooded the internet cafes of many countries, with millions of young people enjoying long team games.

A classic that transcended computers and now it can even be found on smartphones.

Minecraft (2011)

Even though it is a slightly newer game, Minecraft became popular so much so in the gaming world that it is difficult today for someone not to have heard of this construction and survival title.

The ability to create completely new worlds, giving its users basically endless creativity and the ability to explore, has made this multi-platform title (PC and gaming consoles alike) create a user base of all ages. It can be said that it is a modern classic within the gaming world.

