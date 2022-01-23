Through IIDEA we have the opportunity to see the sales data in Italy of early January 2022 of the gaming market. There Top 10 ranking of best-selling games shows us that Xbox continues to watch PS4 and Switch do battle.

First of all, here is it Top 10 complete of the best-selling games in Italy from 3 to 9 January 2022:

FIFA 22 – PS4 GTA 5 – PS4 FIFA 22- Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical data only) Just Dance 2022 – Switch F1 2021 – PS4 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition – Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch (physical data only) NBA 2K22 – PS4 Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical data only)

As you can see, Switch gets 6 out of 10 positions in the Top 10 of the best-selling games in Italy, but PS4 manages to get the first two positions. The two consoles continue to battle in the software field. As always, however, Xbox fails to make it into the ranking of best-selling games.

FIFA 22

To these, we also add the ranking of best-selling PC games: