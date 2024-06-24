The expectation for the Copa América always brings with it debates about who are the best players who will participate in the tournament. This year, Goal USA published its list of the ten best footballers that will be seen in action, but the exclusion of Luis Díaz has generated a wave of criticism and concern among fans.

Lionel Messi. Despite currently playing for Inter Miami and not in Europe, his legacy and record-breaking potential in the Copa América make him deserving of this spot. Argentina, with Messi at the helm, is the favorite to win the title. Vinicius Junior, considered one of the best wingers in the world. Although he still has to establish himself in the Brazilian team, his talent and performance at Real Madrid justify it. Federico Valverde of Real Madrid. He is a versatile player who can do everything on the field: dribble, pass, run and score. His inclusion in the top positions is deserved. Alisson Becker, the goalkeeper of Brazil and Liverpool, although he is coming off a season with several injuries. Lautaro Martínez, the top scorer in Serie A with 24 goals. Although his ownership in the Argentine national team may be in doubt due to competition with Julián Álvarez, his scoring ability is indisputable. Rodrygo of Real Madrid. Despite criticism and internal competition, he remains an important piece for the club and for Brazil, where he is expected to start in the Copa América. Christian Pulisic of Milan. Although he is a prominent figure for the United States, the inclusion of him above other players like Luis Díaz generates controversy. Pulisic is a good player, but compared to others on this list, his place is debatable. Julián Álvarez, of Manchester City. Although his role in the club is mostly as a substitute, his talent is indisputable and on almost any other team in the world he would be an undisputed starter. Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal centre-back. Along with William Saliba, he formed one of the best defensive duos in the Premier League last season. He is the only defender in this top 10, underlining the quality and outstanding performance from him. Darwin Núñez, The Liverpool striker has had a mixed season, alternating between starting and being a substitute. Despite criticism of his inconsistency, he has proven to be a key player for Uruguay.

The omission of Luis Díaz of this list has caused a great deal of controversy. Díaz, one of Colombia and Liverpool's most prominent figures, has consistently demonstrated her ability and performance at both club and national team level. For many, it is inconceivable that players like Pulisic or even Rodrygo are above him. Díaz has been an offensive engine for Colombia, showing his ability to change the course of a match with his speed and technique.