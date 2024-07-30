Home page World

Vote for the youth word of 2024: Top 10 now announced – How to take part

Langenscheidt opens the voting for the top 10 youth word of the year 2024. But this year something crucial is missing.

Stuttgart – Langenscheidt is searching again and we are excited – but for a completely different reason. From today, teenagers and young adults can choose from 10 candidates for the youth word of the year until the beginning of September. The pressing question is: will she do it or won’t she?

Vote for the Youth Word 2024: How to take part in the vote:

You can vote for the top 10 on the Langenscheidt website from June 30th to September 3rd (via:langenscheidt.com). From September 10th to October 8th, the top 3 can be voted on. You can find more information about the voting process here: Your vote did not count for the Youth Word 2023 – and that’s a good thing.

Vote for the youth word of 2024: Top 10 words and their meaning

Digga(h): Address for a friend or acquaintance. Example: “Digga(h), come here.”

Talahon: Probably an insider term or a local reference. Example: “With my breast pocket I feel like a Talahon today.”

Pyrotechnics: Expression of support for the use of pyrotechnics at sporting events. Example: “Pyrotechnics! It’s not a crime. We will fight for it!”

Scissors: Possibly a reference to a game term or action in Fortnite. Example: “Played Fortnite yesterday but had to pick up the scissors.”

Aura: Refers to personal charisma or status, often used jokingly. Example: “When you think there are no more steps and you stumble. -5000 Aura”

Yolo: Stands for “you only live once”. Justification for impulsive or risky decisions. Example: “Yesterday I spent my entire salary on bubble tea and clothes. Yolo.”

Hell no: Strong rejection, similar to the English “Hell no”. Example: “Getting up at 8 on Saturday? Hell no!”

Yurr: Greeting and introduction to a question. Example: “Yurr! What happened at the weekend?”

No Pascal, I don’t think so: An expression of rejection, especially when someone has unrealistic expectations. Example: If he says that you should be the first to contact him and plan the dates – “No Pascal, I don’t think so.”

Akh: A form of address for a friend, possibly of Arabic origin. Example: “What’s up tomorrow, Akh(i)?”

Vote for the youth word of 2024: again with Susanne Daubner?

Susanne Daubner recorded the Youth Word of the Year for the first time in 2021 and promptly a hit on social media In 2023, Susanne Daubner again presented the youth word of the year in the Tagesschau. It was “Goofy”. In the end, Susanne Daubner shocked her fans: “But next time I’ll be out.“ Now it is official: Susanne Daubner will not present the last youth word in 2024.

Susanne Daubner “would now like to let others go first“. Susanne Daubner read out the candidates one last time. Susanne Daubner could not resist making a comment: “We’ve had Digga and Yolo often enough“. Susanne Daubner once noted that she had already used “Yolo” and “Digga” herself. Coincidentally, both terms have been regularly in the top 10 since then.

Susanne Dauber and the youth word 2024: No Pascal, I don’t think so

In the now released clip, Susanne Daubner adds: “If you have any suggestions, let us know“. Some users under the TikTok video of the Tagesschau have a clear opinion on this: youth word without Daubner is simply not possible. What do you think?

One can only hope that Daubner will be broadcast again on ARD in 2024: present funny news seriously. The question to the Langenscheidt team: How on earth did “daubnern” not make it into the top 10? No other person has ever managed to make this youth word so popular.