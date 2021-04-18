Throughout the franchise of Naruto, and its sequel, Naruto shippuden, paraded a huge number of villains. The young man Uzumakias well as his companions Sasuke Uchiha Y Sakura haruno, and the rest of the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, they faced very powerful rivals.

Some of them displayed terrifying intelligence and cunning to carry out their nefarious plans. However, most of them ended up defeated in the end.

Naruto’s villains stood out for their great variety

There were some who gave the impression that things did not plan as well as they thought. Precisely, planning errors led them, in some cases, to premature defeats.

There was no shortage of those who trusted too much, and that is why they ended up defeated. In other cases they moved ‘their chips’ better, to the extent that they stayed alive long enough. There was no shortage of those that even lasted in the series.

It is common for a villain to become more ‘friendly’ over time. That in the event that their interests, for some reason or another, are related to those of the protagonist.

Although there will always be doubts regarding these types of characters. The following is a list of some of the adversaries that appeared in Naruto Y Naruto shippuden. At least one of them managed to last and reach the times of Boruto in a satisfying way.

Nagato Uzumaki / Pain

Pain did an excellent job directing the Akatsuki Organization, and in fact, their plans went quite well. To the extent of extracting all Tailed Beastsexcept one.

Beating him cost a lot, but curiously, one of his techniques allowed to revive many who died in one of the arcs of history.

Kaguya Otsutsuki

This powerful member of the clan Otsutsuki it was a real challenge. With his enormous powers he put everyone in check.

In special to Naruto Y Sasuke, who are supposed to be reincarnations of their children Hagoromo Y Hamura. In a way, history repeated itself, but she always had a ‘backup plan’.

Kurama / Kyuubi

It is clear that Kurama He started out as a villain on the show. But not that he was entirely evil. Rather, it was responding to his own destructive nature.

This is the case of the adversary who over time became an ally, and saved his own Naruto Uzumaki several times. That explains why many miss him now.

Obito Uchiha / Tobi

Uchiha obito turned everyone upside down with his plans. Especially for acquiring the appearance of Tobi Y Uchiha madara at your convenience. From the shadows he knew how to manipulate them all.

He caused many of the most important deaths in the series, but one of his acts allowed to defeat a much greater enemy.

Kabuto yakushi

In the series of Naruto, undoubtedly Kabuto stood out for his strategic thinking. It even went so far as to embarrass the Akatsuki Organization, and discovered the truth behind Tobi Y Madara.

Without a doubt, he was a very dangerous enemy, and one that gave much to talk about in his time. And that he had limited abilities.

Itachi Uchiha

Perhaps the most tragic villain on this list, who had to annihilate his own clan to save the Hidden Leaf Village.

Also, he earned the hatred of his brother Sasuke, who trained precisely to defeat him. Everything you did Itachi It had a purpose, and it was to protect and prepare the next generation. His sacrifice was worth it.

Danzo Shimura

Danzo He was undoubtedly one of the most dangerous villains in the series. Especially because he knew how to manipulate them all. Among them the highest commands of the ninja elite.

Without neglecting that he had great skills on his side, and his battle was one of the best of the series. His convictions were firm and he is still highly remembered.

Orochimaru

Orochimaru is someone who started out as one of the strongest and most capable villains in Naruto. He also stood out for having an unusual survival.

No matter what happened, he went ahead, and put many in trouble. The fact is that despite everything, he survived and is very present in the series of Boruto.

Madara Uchiha

Another villain, although in his case he was impersonated more than once, and like other characters in the series, he has a tragic past behind him.

The mastery of his plan to come back to life has worked, and most of it carried out dead. A master of strategy who knew how to move his cards well.

Zetsu

This guy stayed ‘behind the scenes’ while orchestrating the comeback of Kaguya, and it can be said that it was quite successful.

Especially since he also manipulated several who were not even aware of it, and were even the most powerful. At least he met the goal he set for himself, and that’s why he’s on the list.

