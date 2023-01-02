The site Game Rant has published a ranking of 10 most anticipated games of 2023 based on a sort of study done by another portal, which has crossed data on searches done on the internet over the last few months and found what appear to be the most wanted titles based on the number of those searches.
Obviously this is not a particularly precise method, but the results that emerge are in any case interesting and also quite plausible, although the numbers may not be very indicative. What comes out is that Hogwarts Legacy seems to be by far the most anticipated game of 2023, at least as searches made by users on the internet, with Starfield following in second position.
So let’s see the top ten of the most anticipated games according to this study, based on the amount of internet searches:
- Hogwarts Legacy – 1.23 million searches
- Starfield – 540,000 searches
- Diablo 4 – 301,000 searches
- Sons of the Forest – 224,000 searches
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – 206,000 searches
- Forspoken – 192,000 searches
- The Day Before – 187,000 searches
- Blue Protocol – 185,000 searches
- Resident Evil 4 – 161,000 searches
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom/Ark 2 – 154,000 searches
The method used may not be at all accurate, but the results seem plausible, at least as regards the first positions detected. The relatively low position of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is surprising, but it is possible that this is linked to the fact that the official title of the game is not yet very popular among less passionate users.
The total absence of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also rather strange, but perhaps it is the distance from the probable release that still keeps it far from the top ten of the most anticipated games.
