The site Game Rant has published a ranking of 10 most anticipated games of 2023 based on a sort of study done by another portal, which has crossed data on searches done on the internet over the last few months and found what appear to be the most wanted titles based on the number of those searches.

Obviously this is not a particularly precise method, but the results that emerge are in any case interesting and also quite plausible, although the numbers may not be very indicative. What comes out is that Hogwarts Legacy seems to be by far the most anticipated game of 2023, at least as searches made by users on the internet, with Starfield following in second position.

So let’s see the top ten of the most anticipated games according to this study, based on the amount of internet searches: