The top 10 modern songs about the capital were published by Moslenta. The rating dedicated to City Day was topped by Mitya Fomin’s composition “My Moscow”.

The author of the words and music for “My Moscow” was Alexey Romanof. In the new single, the artist shared his childhood memories of the capital and declared his love for the city.

The top 5 also included Tosya Chaikina’s cover of the legendary song “I Walk Around Moscow,” the song “Moscow” by the group “Bazar,” the collection “Big Ring Album” and the track “The Best City on Earth” by rapper Sasha ST. The top ten included such hits as “Kuzminki” from the group “Dictophone”, “Moscow Loves…” by Scriptonite, “You are my Moscow” by Quatro, as well as two tracks with the same name “Moscow” from Yanix and “Time Square”.

City Day is celebrated at festival sites throughout Moscow on September 9 and 10. In 2023, Moscow will turn 876 years old.