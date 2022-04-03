Major League Soccer (MLS) continues its course. American soccer continues to show its growth at a competitive level and this day was no exception. The teams in the competition are increasingly standing out for their great association, prefabricated plays and intensity in their rhythm. These are 10 of the best goals we saw in the MLS top flight this weekend.
The American/Haitian winger scored a brace in Houston’s victory over Inter Miami. Picault’s second goal was a beauty and the result of a good collective play.
Abubakar scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids against Real Salt Lake. The Ghanaian footballer defined in a great way after a pass inside the area, the work of Michael Barrios.
LAFC beat Orlando City with authority. Opoku signed the fourth goal of the night after a great collective play by the Black & Gold team.
Without a doubt, the Spanish LAFC player signed one of the best goals of the day. His shot from outside the box was truly unassailable.
The Uruguayan striker found a great serve inside the box, courtesy of Christian Arango, and finished in a great way to open the scoring in Orlando vs. LAFC.
After a great collective play and at full speed, the Spanish striker finished in a great way to open the scoring against New York City FC.
Joao Moutinho signed one of the best goals of the week. The Portuguese from Orlando City crowned a great collective play by his team with a succulent definition. Unfortunately for his cause, his team ended up losing the duel.
Alexandre Pato gave us a real brushstroke in the duel between Orlando and Los Angeles. The Brazilian forward found the 1-1 draw with an incredible volley. Tremendous technical gesture from the former AC Milan player.
Joao Paulo scored the best goal of the day in MLS. The Seattle Sounders footballer took a hard shot to open the scoring in the duel between the Sounders and Minnesota.
The Argentine striker for Austin FC scored one of the great goals of the day against the San José Earthquakes. The 31-year-old attacker hit him with a grudge and pierced the goal. The duel was tied at two goals.
