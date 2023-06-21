













Top 10: Meet the most popular transgender anime characters

The diversity of society allows us to understand different perspectives of living and socializing with others. The different communities with their respective preferences are part of our society and I believe that recognizing their spaces will always be beneficial, I will never advocate for restricted places.

and if well An own space is always necessary for communities to have a more intimate and safe place, a plural space in which we can all agree is also important.

In turn, this space must be comfortable for a healthy and loving coexistence for all. For this reason, we prioritize transsexual anime characters that appear in shonen, sci-fi, slice of life installments, among others; and not to those belonging to the genres of the LGBTT+ community, in pursuit of conceiving a reality that includes us all and allows us to live together in a warm way.

In the end, it is not about talking about safe and independent spaces, but about dignified spaces full of plurality, respect and love for all, without forgetting, of course, the difficult path that the LGBTT+ communities have had to travel to be represented. Without further ado, let’s get started.

The most popular transgender characters in anime

Nao by Skip and Loafer

Source: PA Works – Nao is one of Skip and Loafer’s brightest energies.

Skip and Loafer it was an unexpected, but quite welcome installment of the spring 2023 season. The entire cast overflows with an infinite and very welcoming light.

Among the most likable characters in the cast is Aunt Nao, who is the transsexual character who works as Mitsumi’s tutor, the protagonist.

Nao is a person full of light and gives a lot of love to everyone, in addition to being a character full of compassion for the most vulnerable.

Lily from Zombieland Saga

Source: MAPPA Studios

zombie land saga It is a delivery full of humor with shades of darkness that allow the brightness to be even more intense. (in various senses).

Lili is one of the cutest transgender anime characters out there and his appearance in a comic installment is quite responsible.

So the play does double credit for depicting it respectfully while also playing with all the nice setting its overarching story provides. Although we must highlight the warmth of Lili’s particular narrative.

Yamato from One Piece

Source: Toei Animation

one piece It is one of the most popular shonen installments, but also one of the longest running.has a community of fans who love each of the adventures of the straw hat crew.

one piece it is very plural in every wayso it’s no surprise that it features one of the best-known transgender characters in anime.

We just saw Yamato in the Wano arc, and it should be noted that he was one of Luffy’s most powerful and trusted companions.

Luka from Steins;Gate

Source: White Fox

steins gate It is an interesting installment of Sci Fi anime and among all the temporal-spatial possibilities, it would definitely have to provide us with even more paths of existence.

Luka is one of the most interesting transgender characters in anime. Steins;Gate allows us to delve a little into his perceptions and ideological considerations in a world that is collapsing between strong temporary implications.

Alluka by HunterxHunter

Source: Nippon Animation

hunterxhunter is a shonen manga much loved by fans who, however, He’s had quite a long hiatus, but, there is still hope that the work will return to its serialization.

So much is the opening of hunterxhunter that one of the most nuanced transsexual characters in anime installments could not be missing. I mean Alluka who, by the way, she has a careful construction and something blurred.

In Alluka we see an incredible contrast that goes from her sweet personality to her most intense abilities. that cause more evident nuances because they are a little darker.

Magna from My Hero Academia

Source: Studio Bones

The villains could not be missing, because we all belong to the devoted darkness of the millennial galaxy. Good, My Hero Academia introduces us to one of the transsexual characters in villain format.

Magne is a transgender man who sought freedom in every possible way. and found a kind of shelter in the ranks of the Association of Villains.

Cagliostro from Granblue Fantasy The Animation

Source: Studio MAPPA

A very interesting character who, in addition to everything, is a pioneer of immateriality. A limitless genius that illuminates humanity in a different way.

It initially belongs to the video game saga, but we cannot avoid mentioning it after the animation it received.

In addition to that, from this perspective it would also be one of the most intelligent and powerful transsexual characters in the anime universe.

Saiki Kusuo from Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan

Source: Netflix

Saiki changed gender before he was born, That is why I believe that we can consider it in the smartest transsexual characters, whose destiny allowed them to choose a different path from the one they had established.

Saiki is also a very funny installment of comedy, but one that belongs to the shonen demographic.

Kaoru Kurita from Wonder Egg Priority

Source: Clover Works

Egg Priority It’s a tremendous delivery. It is not only an animation with charismatic characters, but it also has a story full of deep edges that will allow us to digest a complex narrative.full of very important psychological issues that afflict more than one of us.

It will definitely call on your empathy and invite you to introspect.

Besides, Egg Priority introduces Kaoru, who is a transgender boy who has many strengths and will allow us to see his long road that has been very intense.

Hibari Ōzora from Stop!! Hibari-kun!

Source: Toei Animation

A slightly more classic character could not be missing, because Transgender people have been around since the beginning of time. although their representation has been restricted and their very existence has been marginalized, hidden and accused.

Hopefully, if we look carefully, some whispering and generous voice will show us some representation (to some degree, at least). AND this 1983 installment gives us a glimpse of a transgender girl who could inherit the yakuza. It also allows us to glimpse several very interesting social issues.

Stop!! Hibari-kun! It is a comic delivery that, however, goes that makes a proposal for its time.

Obviously this is a small selection, we hope you like it, of course, not all the characters have been literally exposed as transsexual characters in their different works, and I know that some people find the hints and winks uncomfortable and might even deny them .

However, these narrative pieces are what allow the different interpretations of the readers and it is to what literature in general is mostly due.

We recommend: Anime characters you didn’t know were asexual

A Diverse Literature: Orlando by Virginia Woolf

I ever wrote that Orlando it might be Woolf’s only happy novel. It is full of formidable grace through overwhelming criticism that comes from the pen of Virginia Woolf, who through this novel manages to project a winding path of a protagonist who will fight against a world of possibilities while persisting in his self-love.

Orlando He is one of the most impressive transsexual characters in universal literature. and will always be worth checking out this pride month. It should be noted that despite the faded pain, Orlando’s joy and strength will captivate you.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)