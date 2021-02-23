Although our preferred platform may be our Xbox, the truth is that sometimes we like to change a little or even many of us have that typical friend who does not have a console but does have a computer, but makes an excuse not to play with us that it is quite obsolete for current games. And do you know what I tell you? That all that is over, because today we want to bring you 10 of the most entertaining games to play both alone and with company with minimum requirements, so that it runs even on the neighbor’s PC. Also, on another occasion we have brought you our top 10 gaming laptops to play Xbox Game Pass. These are 10 best PC games with few requirements Let’s go there!

Top 10 PC games with few requirements

Counter strike

Yes, quite typical, right? But the truth is that you would not believe that even having spent more than 20 years since its official launch, this shooter brand Valve continues to have a significant number of daily players joining the game’s fight against terrorism, whether online with other users from around the world or in LAN games with friends.

Minimum requirements: You hardly need a 500 MHz processor, 96 MB of RAM, 16 MB video card and Windows XP.

Minecraft

Microsoft’s finishing touch after its acquisition of Mojang in 2014 it is undoubtedly the block game that allows us to create our own world and rules, while having fun with friends or … we end them. Thanks to its great popularity we have been able to see the greatest works of art created within a video game, events and others, and one of the most important factors is that almost anyone can play it, whatever equipment they have.

Minimum requirements: Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 (K8) 2.6 GHz processor, 2GB RAM, ntel HD Graphics or AMD Radeon HD GPU with OpenGL 2.1, Nvidia GeForce 9600 GT or AMD Radeon HD 2400 with OpenGL 3.1 graphics card, minimum hard drive 200 MB and have Java 6 Release 45 installed.

All free games for Xbox (Updated)

World of Warcraft Classic

MMORPG fans are not spared and, although the game has evolved considerably in every way as the years have passed, the classic version of the famous online rpg of Blizzard Launched last summer, it is capable of working on quite old computers, preserving its characteristic graphics from its launch, as well as its difficulty, something that will offer us hours and hours of gameplay as we travel throughout Azeroth.

Minimum requirements: Windows® 7 64-bit, minimum Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom 8750 processor, NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB graphics card, AMD Radeon HD 4850 512 MB or Intel HD Graphics 4000, 2GB RAM and just 5GB of free space, which is nothing compared to the 35 it asks for in its latest expansion.

Halo: Spartan Assault

Title dedicated especially to staunch followers of the shooting saga created by Bungie, Halo Spartan Assault was the first Halo to land on Steam, offering us a proposal quite different from everything we have seen in the franchise in terms of gameplay but maintaining that essence that characterizes it. It is not an essential game in history but if you liked Halo 4, it tells the events that happened before the latter and most importantly: with minimal requirements for our PC.

Minimum requirements: Dual core processor, 1 GB of RAM, DirectX10 compatible graphics card w / dedicated 512MB RAM (ATI Radeon 3670, NVIDIA 8600 GT or Intel HD 3000), DirectX Version 10 and 2550 MB of free space.

Is it possible to play with a gaming laptop from Aliexpress?

League of Legends

It was only fitting that the most famous MOBA of all time appeared on this list. Not only does it offer us an entertaining and high-quality game both playable and graphical, but to make it work, it is enough with the most basic. The game of Riot games It was a before and after in online games and there have been many studies that have followed it afterwards to release their own. Among these we have Heroes of the storm from Blizzard, Dota 2 by Valve or Smite from Hi-Rez Studios, which are undoubtedly also great options if we are looking for a game that asks little.

Minimum requirements: 2 GHz processor, 1 GB of RAM, graphics card compatible with Shader 2.0, 8 GB of free space, compatibility with DirectX v9.0c or higher and Windows XP.

Left 4 Dead 2

Definitely one of my favorites. The sequel to this series of survival and zombie video games is a lifesaver for those days that you don’t know what to play with your friends in lan or there are some of them who are not very fond of video games and I have a minimal computer. With Left 4 Dead 2 There is a solution for both things: not only does it require few requirements to play it, but its controls are quite basic, easy and quick to learn for anyone, so there is no excuse. Surviving the numerous waves of zombies working as a team will be our only mission.

Minimum requirements: Windows 7 32.64-bit, Vista 32/64 or XP, Pentium 4 3.0GHz processor or similar, 2 GB of RAM, Shader model 2.0 graphics. ATI X800, NVidia 6600, DirectX version 9.0c and 13 GB of free space.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

The remastering of one of the most beloved installments of this strategy saga arrived just last November to offer us this same title in its 4K Ultra HD version including 3 campaigns and 4 civilizations among many other novelties and improvements adapting the classic Age of Empires 2 to the current demand, although the requirements for it to run on our PC are minimal, something that makes it perfect to enter this list. If it is true that it occupies much more space than the others: 30GB, so if this is a problem, you can always go for its classic version.

Minimum requirements: Windows 10 64bit, Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 × 2 5600+ processor, 4 GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GT 420 graphics, ATI Radeon HD 6850 or Intel HD Graphics 4000 and DirectX version 11.

Last updated on 2021-02-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

FlatOut 2

We continue with another classic, this time of racing, which surely marked the childhood of many and best of all: it is one of those that keep in the bedroom to play it again, it may be in a few months or years, the important thing is that you play it again and again. The premise is simple: cars, races or all against all, innumerable maps of any theme (there is even one where we play bowling throwing our own character), a hallucinatory soundtrack and of course LAN games, to have a great time both with friends and family while you are at home.

Minimum requirements: Windows XP / 2000 XP SP2 / 2000 SP4, 256 MB RAM, 64 MB video card, Pentium 4 or AMD 2000+ 2.0 GHz processor, DirectX compatible sound card, 3.5 GB free space and DirectX 9.0 c.

Untitled Goose Game

And because not everything can be old games, with several ballots to have become the best independent game of 2019, the game of the popular goose has been acclaimed by both critics and players, no wonder, and the proposal fills of puzzles House house it is different, entertaining and fun. Like a cupcake: small but very good. In addition, its requirements are very scarce, so we can all make life impossible for the inhabitants of this small town in Untitled Goose Game.

Minimum requirements: 64-bit processor and operating system, DirectX version 10 and 820 MB of free space.

Stardew valley

We ended up with one of the highest rated games on Steam, with the majority of extremely positive reviews thanks to ConcernedApe. A new example that it does not take many resources to bring a work that succeeds like this farm simulation game did in 2016. A colorful, welcoming and very addictive title, nothing more is needed.

Minimum requirements: Windows Vista, 2 Ghz processor, 2 GB of RAM, graphics with 256 MB video memory, shader model 3.0+, DirectX version 10 and 500 MB of free space.

What has been your favorite? And which one would you add?