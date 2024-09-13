The ratings for the new EA Sports FC 25 are here and with them, we can see who are the best in their positions according to the video game (and public opinion).
And now it’s time to review the best left-wing midfielders. We’ll see a lot of variety, both in leagues, teams and genres.
The Swiss footballer plays as a forward (although in the game she is considered a left midfielder) and her current team is Paris Saint-Germain Football Club of the D1 Feminine of France.
The 35-year-old Serbian currently plays for Fenerbahce in Turkey. He has already scored 18 goals in 64 games.
Galton is an English footballer who currently plays as a forward for Women’s Super League club Manchester United.
She previously played for Sky Blue FC in the NWSL, Bayern Munich in Germany, and represented England from under-15 to under-23 level.
Bühl is a German footballer who plays for Bayern Munich, in the forward position.
She is also the creator of Waru, Germany’s mascot for the 2023 World Cup.
Mané is currently playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian league alongside a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. And he is still doing very well.
Coman, 28, currently plays for Bayern Munich. The French winger was heavily linked with signing for Barcelona in this transfer market, but ultimately the deal fell through.
He was the subject of one of the most talked about transfer markets due to Barcelona’s interest in signing him. However, the European champion decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao. At least for now.
Grimaldp is a Spanish international footballer who plays as a defender for Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga. He had a great performance throughout the successful season that Xabi Alonso’s team had.
A recent Olympic champion with her national team, Swanson is a soccer player who plays as a forward for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States.
Reiten takes first place on this list. The Norwegian footballer is currently a vital part of Chelsea in England.
